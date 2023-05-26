The different instant messaging applications have invaded the lives of the majority of people who use a smart cell phone, to the point that millions prefer to send messages through these platforms to other, more traditional means of communication.

However, since they are legal and official applications, which are available for download in app stores, they must comply with certain regulations, which is why many users choose to download and install Modified APKs, such as WhatsApp Plus.

WhatsApp Plus is possibly the most famous mod internationally, having gained international fame by having implemented a function that makes it possible to leave the message deletion added by Meta some years ago.

However, just as WhatsApp Plus offers different advantagescompared to the WhatsApp app, at the same time it also brings with it some disadvantagessuch as the fact that Mark Zuckerberg’s company blocks the accounts of those who use the pirated real-time messaging platform.

Taking the above into account, we will tell you immediately What should you do in case Meta has blocked your account for using WhatsApp Plus version May 2023.

WhatsApp Plus: do this if Meta blocked your account

As we explained before, no one can ignore the fact that APKs, such as WhatsApp Plus, offer different benefits, the most striking being the extra features and tools.

However, as with everything, there is a price to pay, and in the particular case of using WhatsApp Plus, Meta can block your account, that is, it will it is impossible to send messages through the platform. In case that happens, do the following:

*First of all, You must uninstall WhatsApp Plus of your cell phone For that, just go to “Settings” on your smartphone, search for “Applications”, find “WhatsApp Plus” and proceed to uninstall the app.

*After this, go to the app “Google Play Store”search WhatsApp and install the application

Once the above is done, go back to “Settings” of the mobile device and press “Applications” again.

*Look for WhatsApp in the list and, after that, delete cache from the messaging app.

*Finally, you just have to log in to the Meta app and that’s it!

It should be noted that the above method works only when the suspension of the WhatsApp account for using WhatsApp Plus is temporarysince if it is permanent there will be no way to recover it.