For a long time, President Vladimir V. Putin was styled as a guarantor of Russia’s stability and an implacable protector of its statehood.

Russian stability was nowhere to be seen last weekend, and neither was Putin, who after making a brief statement on Saturday morning disappeared from sight during the most dramatic challenge to his authority in his 23-year reign. .

In his absence, he stunned the Russians by wondering how Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the leader of a paramilitary group, could have organized an armed mutiny that threatened to reach Moscow. And he raised uncomfortable questions about the president’s future: What did his failure to prevent revolt mean for the safety of Russians — and Putin’s staying power? Russians with ties to the Kremlin expressed relief that Prigozhin’s uprising did not spark a civil war. But at the same time, they agreed that Putin had looked weak in a way that could last.

Konstantin Remchukov, editor of a Moscow newspaper with Kremlin connections, said what once seemed inconceivable was now possible: that people close to Putin could try to persuade him not to run for re-election next spring. With the events of last Saturday, he said, Putin had definitively lost his status as guarantor of the security of the elite.

“Stability” was the Kremlin’s refrain in the 2020 referendum that paved the way for Putin to serve two more terms, until 2036. And it is the security of the Russian state that Putin describes as his driving motivation for invading Ukraine.

Even in the midst of the 16-month war in Ukraine, the Kremlin has focused on business as usual at home. Putin has resisted calls from hardliners to declare martial law or close the borders. For the elite, the blow from Western sanctions has been offset by new business opportunities in the Russian wartime economy and a domestic market suddenly free of competition from many Western companies.

But Prigozhin’s challenge to the Kremlin’s authority turned that calculation on its head. Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, had his forces seize a Russian military headquarters in the south and then sent a column of troops north towards Moscow, promising to enter the capital. The crisis defused last Saturday, when Prigozhin agreed to withdraw his forces in a deal that allowed him and his troops to avoid prosecution.

The immediate threat was evaded. But in the process Putin lost more than his reputation for stability: the failure to punish Prigozhin and his forces dealt a stab at Putin’s reputation as a decisive leader who would not tolerate disloyalty.

That impression was compounded by reports from Russian military bloggers that Prigozhin’s forces had shot down Russian warplanes. Putin also called Prigozhin a traitor after he launched his insurrection, and after the mercenary boss questioned Putin’s justification for the war in Ukraine. Those transgressions seemed to vanish with the deal.

Experts said this made Putin appear less in control of the Russian state. And foreign adversaries were quick to exploit that theme.

Antony J. Blinken, the US secretary of state, said the Prigozhin rebellion had revealed cracks in Putin’s grip on power. “It was a direct challenge to Putin’s authority,” Blinken said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

One of the most confusing aspects of the crisis was why Putin allowed Prigozhin’s very public conflict with the Russian Defense Ministry to escalate for months without addressing it. Prigozhin had been blatantly outspoken in attacking and belittling the leadership of the Russian Army.

Two people close to the Kremlin, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the crisis as, first and foremost, the product of a dysfunctional system of government that borders on chaos. Decisions on how to handle Prigozhin’s uprising were made on the spot, they said, after months in which the president and his inner circle put off dealing with the iconoclastic mercenary.

“This was quite a neglected issue,” said Konstantin Zatulin, a senior member of parliament in Putin’s United Russia party. The risk posed by Prigozhin, he continued, “was not diagnosed early—perhaps in the hope that it would resolve itself.”

Zatulin argued that Putin did, in the end, provide stability, because he gave his blessing to a deal to end the uprising and avoided a pitched battle outside Moscow. But he acknowledged that the drama did not make anyone look good. “This is proof that there is a problem,” Zatulin said. “And showing the problems so publicly at a time of war, that’s damaging, of course.”

For Putin himself, the riot could trigger an “existential crisis,” said Sergei Markov, a political analyst and former Kremlin adviser.

“What he has always prided himself on is the solidity of the Russian state and political stability,” Markov said. “That’s why they loved him. And it turns out that it doesn’t exist.”

By: ANTON TROIANOVSKY