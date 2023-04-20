The relationships between United States and Mexico are in a moment of high tension after the declaration of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Amlo), who stated this week that the Pentagon and US intelligence entities have spied on the Armed Forces and to the security institutions of his country.

The president’s accusation came after the leak of Pentagon documents in a Discord chat and other social networks that, in the case of Mexico, show alleged friction between the secretariats of Defense (Sedena) and the Navy (Semar) of

Mexico.

Was the United States spying on Mexico? Keys to understand this news.

The mess over the leaked documents

Amlo’s accusations came after a publication by the The Washington Post the weekend which is based on a part of the documents allegedly leaked by Jack Teixeira, the young suspect in one of the biggest Pentagon leaks in the last decade.

The documents, first leaked on Discord and Twitter, have caused tensions between the United States and its allies such as South Korea, Ukraine and Israel in recent weeks, as they detail Washington’s views on the war in Ukraine and appear to indicate the gathering of intelligence information on close allies of Washington.

according to the newspaper Washington PostFor example, the United States has listened to the conversations of Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, as well as other UN officials, particularly on Ukraine.

For the leaks, the US authorities charged last Friday with crimes of transmission and extraction of classified information to Teixeira, who worked in the area of ​​computer defense at the National Guard base on Cape Cod, in Massachusetts.

Now, the young man could face a sentence of 15 years in prison.

What the documents say about Mexico

According to classified documents cited by the Washington Post, US authorities assessed the implications of a Mexican law which orders the Army to monitor and protect the country’s airspace.

According to the assessment, that power could worsen tensions between the Navy and the Army.

Both institutions carry out security tasks in Mexico, hit by a maelstrom of violence since 2006, when the government at that time launched a controversial anti-drug operation with the participation of the military that left more than 350,000 dead.

But reports from the United States claim that the head of the Navy (Semar), José Rafael Ojeda, “instructed Navy officials to limit cooperation with Sedena (secretaries of defense)” in the face of his frustration over the reform of the Government.

The report warned of “a dispute that is likely to will exacerbate your existing rivalry and further diminish your ability to make trades joint operations” in the midst of the growing powers that López Obrador has assigned to the Army.

The newspaper, however, assures that there were no indications that these documents came from wiretaps in the United States.

Amlo launches his accusation of espionage

And on Monday, after the newspaper article was published, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, denounced that The United States spies on its country’s security institutions.



“Acts of espionage cannot be used, furthermore, to find out what our security institutions are doing and, furthermore, with the arrogance of leaking the information to the Washington Post,” he said at his daily press conference.

But it is not the only reason why the Mexican president lashed out at the US authorities and accused them of espionage. The president also described as “abusive, arrogant interference” the operation carried out by the DEA to infiltrate the Sinaloa cartel without authorization from the Mexican authorities.

However, a reform to the National Security law limited the operations of foreign agents in Mexico in 2021, amid complaints about alleged links between some of these officials and drug traffickers, and after more than 2,000 weapons ended up in the hands of criminals after a failed US tracking operation between 2006 and 2011.

“There cannot be foreign agents in our country. No. We can share information, but it is the elements of the Mexican Army, the Navy, the National Guard that can intervene,” said the leftist president.

For this reason, Amlo said this week that his government will seek to set the conditions for collaboration with the DEA.

What does the US reply?

The United States Department of Defense already reacted this Wednesday to the accusations and defended collaboration with Mexico and respect for its sovereignty.

A Pentagon spokesperson told Efe that the US Department of Defense and the Mexican National Defense and Navy Secretariats “enjoy a collaborative partnership” focused on “traditional defense issues” and addressing challenges in this scope.

He stressed that this cooperation occurs “while both respect the sovereignty of the other and their respective foreign policy agendas.”

However, he did not delve into the possibility of a leak to Mexican security agencies.

What measures did Amlo announce?

The Government of Mexico already anticipated that is going to request a report from the US to clarify the alleged espionage against the Mexican Armed Forces.

“We will make an approach through the appropriate diplomatic channels asking that, today we are going to do it, asking that we be informed, that we be given the details,” Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday during a brief meeting with the media.

The diplomat affirmed that he will ask the US authorities to clarify whether the information about the alleged espionage revealed by the Washington Post over the weekend is true, since he considered that it is an obligation of that country to confirm or deny the situation.

We will make an approach through the appropriate diplomatic channels asking that

Besidesthe government announced that Mexico will shield the information of its security agencies, reiterating that these institutions are targets of espionage by the United States.

“We are going to take care of the information from the Secretary of the Navy and the Secretary of Defense because we are being the object of espionage by the Pentagon,” said the president without detailing the measures that will be adopted.

Amlo added that the Mexican government needs to safeguard classified information to protect its “national security and defend its sovereignty.”

Mexico denounces an alleged espionage against the Mexican Armed Forces by the Pentagon.

And it is that the ruler also assured that leaks are being presented that -according to him- carried out by the anti-drug agency (DEA) to Mexican media critical of the government.

In fact, the president blamed the United States on Wednesday for leaking information about the luxury trips of the head of the Army, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, and his family, revealed in an investigation by Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity.

“It is part of the same thing, that is information from the DEA (American Drug Enforcement Agency) or from any other agency. Yes, absolutely,” said the president during his morning press conference.

The civil organization Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción revealed that Sandoval, along with several members of his family, have made luxury trips accompanied by personal assistants from the Army and with alleged public resources.

Although Mexico has generally good political relations with its main trading partner, In recent months, Amlo has ramped up anti-US rhetoric as general elections in both countries approach next year.

What do the experts say?

Security and transparency specialists believe that there is a lack of evidence in Amlo’s accusations and, they also point out that It could be about some statements with which the government seeks to remove the accusations of espionage that weigh against it.

And it is that an investigation of the newspaper The New York Times revealed this Tuesday that the Government of Mexico became the first and largest user of Pegasus, an Israeli espionage program, in previous six-year terms.

Although López Obrador had promised in 2021 that “no one is spied on anymore”, The newspaper reported that his government has used Pegasus to monitor activists, as members of the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center (Centro Prodh), which defends victims of human rights violations.

The first time the scandal broke out was in 2021, when an international media investigation revealed that several countries intervened 50,000 phones with Pegasus, of which 15,000 cases were in Mexico during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), the figure highest in the world.

While the Guacamaya Leaks group published last October documents that it hacked from the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), in which it was revealed that The Army had spied on journalists and activists, already with President López Obrador in power.

López Obrador, however, reiterated this Tuesday that his government does not carry out espionage, although it does carry out intelligence work against organized crime protected by law.

For this reason, Víctor Hernández, a research professor at the Universidad Panamericana, told EL UNIVERSAL that the accusation may be a pretext to muddle through and avoid the issue of contracts to operate Pegasus.

However, Hernández also told the aforementioned newspaper that The Pentagon does closely monitor the Mexican government and stated that the only way to counteract it is by investing in proprietary technology.

“The only way to reverse this process is to commit to a national telecommunications technology industry, something that will take decades to build and, at least today, Mexico depends on many sectors of foreign technological developments,” he told EL UNIVERSAL.

Guillermo Garduño, an expert on security issues and an academic at the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (UAM), also told the Mexican newspaper that information from Mexican agencies and authorities had to be protected before the recent leaks and He stated that the country needs counterintelligence units to counter foreign attacks.

For now, Mexico will express its displeasure to the United States and will ask for a response on the alleged leaks to its security institutions.

