The New York Police are convinced that the two Italians died of an overdose, but the relatives of Luca and Alessio are not staying

There are several details that are emerging in these hours regarding the case of the death of Alessio Picelli and Luca Nogaris, the two Italians found dead in a New York apartment on the morning of last Tuesday 10 August. The police suspect that the death of the two business partners from Rovigo was an overdose, but their families are not there and expect the truth to emerge.

In the next few days the autopsy examinations will be carried out on the bodies of Alessio Picelli and Luca Nogaris. The two business partners in the building sector originally from Rovigo di 38 and 48 yearsdied in a New York apartment where they had been for about a month for work reasons.

The New York Police said that, according to the results of the first investigations, the most plausible hypothesis is that of an overdose of Fentanyla powerful pain reliever that is often used to cut down on drugs.

Hypothesis accredited by the discovery, at the place of death, of instrumentation used for drug use.

The anger of the families of the two Italians

I absolutely am the families are upset of the two Italians. Both, in statements issued to The Corriere della Serahave ruled out that their relatives used drugs.

Lando PicelliAlessio’s father, explained:

It is true that in the past my son had had some problems with the justice system, because of drugs, but he had never taken anything. Now let’s see what the autopsy says, if substance positivity were confirmed, the only thing I can think of is that someone injected it, he would never have done it. He was a serious professional who was very focused on his work.

Same speech that of Flavio NogarisLuca’s father, who said that his son, three months ago, suffered a intervention very delicate and that the doctors, if he had used drugs, would certainly have noticed.

Stefania Zambonex-wife of Nogaris, has instead told: