Despite the “Megxit” and Harry and Meghan’s scandal interview with Oprah Winfrey, the queen holds no grudge against Harry and Meghan. At the behest of the sovereign, the portraits of the Dukes of Sussex were included in an exhibition at the Royal Museums Greenwich in London. Meanwhile, the Sussexes have registered domains on the web in the name of the second child Lilibet Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex they publicly attacked the monarchy and accused the English court of racism. However, the queen has made it clear that she has no hard feelings towards them.

A large exhibition on the royal family would now prove it.

An event in which the prince would have been included Harry and Meghan, who have been living in California since last summer.

Harry and Meghan included in the Royal Family exhibit

As the “Daily Mail”, the inclusion of Sussex in the exhibition “The Tudors To Windsors: British Royal Portraits” open to Royal Museums Greenwich in London it is particularly significant because it is organized in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, of which the Duchess of Cambridge, or Kate, the wife of William, is patroness.

Some experts have pointed out that it is magnanimous of her not to oppose the involvement of Meghan, which in the famous interview-scandal released to Oprah Winfrey claimed that Kate, in the past, he had made her cry.

While the exhibition details the abdication of Edward VIII, who sacrificed the throne in order to marry the (twice) divorced American Wallis Simpson in 1936, there is no mention of the crisis “Megxit“Last year.

Harry and Meghan they are depicted on their wedding day in the black and white photo of Alexi Lubomirski.

Charlotte Bolland, senior curator of National Portrait Gallery, suggested that the inclusion of the Sussex seems to respond to the wishes of the Queen that his nephew and wife be introduced as part of the family.

Harry and Meghan have registered web domains for Baby Diana

Furthermore, it has recently emerged that Harry and Meghan have registered several domains in the name of the second child Lilibet Diana, to protect his identity, as is the practice among famous people.

The best known are two: one entered the virtual registers on May 31 and one on June 4 (date of birth of the baby), respectively www.lilidiana.com and www.lilibetdiana.com.

The royal watchers had already spotted them, but now a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed it to the “Telegraph“.

Once you have chosen the girl’s name, Harry and Meghan they would tell the queen that she would be surprised, since Lilibet is the affectionate nickname with which she was called by her father and late husband, but which would not have opposed, as they have always maintained in recent weeks Sussex also through their lawyers.