DC: White House press secretary ends briefing after question about Biden

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged a question about the House Oversight Committee’s investigation. The report stated that the company of US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter sent monthly payments to the American leader. The funds were received from “companies associated with the Chinese state and other foreign individuals and firms.”

Biden’s spokeswoman said she had not seen the report.

As The Daily Caller (DC) wrote, Real Clear Politics correspondent Phil Wegmann asked Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing whether the president accepted the payment. “Did the President accept payment? And why was this agreement necessary if they [Байден и его сын] have you never done business together? asked Wegmann.

In response, Jean-Pierre stated that she had not seen the report and suggested that the journalist contact the White House counsel’s office about this issue. She then closed her folder and ended the briefing.

The US Congress accused Biden of receiving money from his son’s company

The investigation, launched by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee, alleges that Biden was involved in business transactions of his relatives who allegedly traded his name around the world.

“House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer today released bank records showing that Hunter Biden’s business entity made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden,” the committee said in a statement on Tuesday, December 5.

Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

According to experts, the Owasco PC corporation, owned by Biden’s son, received funds from “companies associated with the Chinese state, other foreign individuals and firms.” Congressmen say that the US President, contrary to his own statements, benefited from “his family’s influence trading schemes.”

The US Congress will decide on Biden’s impeachment in early 2024

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan of the US House of Representatives said that a decision on impeachment of the US President is planned to be made in early 2024. He said the last few witnesses needed to be spoken to, but that would be done as soon as possible. The impeachment procedure will be key for congressmen upon returning from the New Year holidays.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee was also asked whether a decision would be made to impeach the current American president before mid-2024. “Yes, I believe that a decision in one form or another will be made before that,” he replied.