On February 2, Candlemas Day takes place, and custom dictates that those who came out with the Child God in the Rosca de Reyes must invite tamales. It’s the rule and it must be followed, so why not resort to Pokémon and Star Wars tamales?

This sounds like a crazy idea but there is a company that is willing to satisfy such an eccentric craving. This is Super Roscas, which now has a limited time campaign of these franchises.

It is necessary to point out that the orders end on January 31, and the promotion will be valid from February 2 to 4 of this year. The Star Wars tamale package is the Kit Tamalorian, whose name is inspired by The Mandalorian from Disney+.

Regarding the pocket monsters, it is known as the Poketamales Kit. Each of these products based on Star Wars and Pokémon are properly themed and are very attractive.

The Tamalorian Kit brings 10 tamales where each pair represents a character and have the same flavor, as well as a liter of ‘Atole de Bantha’. To this we must add 3D printing dolls and a special edition box.

As for the Poketamales Kit, it is similar in content but appropriate to its franchise. So again there are 10 tamales (two of the same flavor), a liter of atole for trainers, dolls, a commemorative glass and a box.

What is the price of Pokémon and Star Wars tamales?

As for the prices of the Star Wars Tamalorian Kit and the Pokémon Poketamales Kit, each of them is priced at $500 Mexican pesos.

Yes, they are more expensive than normal tamales but you have to take into account the extras they include and the customization.

Even the leaves of the tamales have different colors and each flavor seeks to reflect what they are based on. There is a fair amount of work behind these packages.

Something that is necessary to note is that you can set aside any of these packages with a 50% advance and settle at the time of delivery. Shipments have an extra cost; Personal delivery or Uber is paid by the buyer.

Regarding distribution, there are only deliveries within Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area. These are things that must be taken into account. For more details consult account on Facebook of Super Roscas.

In addition to Pokémon and Star Wars we have more geeky information at EarthGamer.