Home page politics

From: Tim Fork

Split

Bettina Stark-Watzinger at the federal press conference to present the position paper on fusion research © Frederic Kern/IMAGO

There is still no scientific evidence as to whether nuclear fusion power plants will one day be able to produce electricity commercially. The BMBF says – and thus attracts criticism.

This article lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Research. Table Professional Briefing before – first published him Research.Table on June 27, 2023.

The “BMBF position paper on fusion research”, which Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger has now presented, was clearly criticized over the weekend. The focus is on the statement “fusion energy is affordable” and the assertion that the cost of a kilowatt hour is “according to current calculations in the order of magnitude of today’s base load electricity”. The statement is part of the argument for prioritizing fusion research in funding policy.

The BMBF named an EU study that works with figures from 2005 as the basis for the data. It states the possible electricity costs of fusion reactors at initially five to nine cents per kilowatt hour, which would actually be in the range of today’s coal-fired power plants. In the past few days, experts have expressed serious doubts about the currency of the underlying data, because many of the forecast costs have risen significantly since then.

Table.Media newsletter Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

Forecast electricity price based on outdated cost estimate

Table.Media’s own calculation, which transfers the currently forecast costs to the EU study, resulted in an electricity price of 20 to 36 cents per kilowatt hour. This would make nuclear fusion more expensive than any other type of power generation. “All the studies that cost and affordability of nuclear fusion are, describe very high capital costs for the construction of the plants and power plants. These will probably be 70 to 85 percent of the total costs,” says Marco Wünsch, energy system expert at Prognos AG.

Therefore, the general price development must be taken into account. Industrial goods and also conventional power plants cost about 50 percent more today than in 2005. Secondly, the expected costs of ITER were the basis of the cost estimate. At that time, the construction of ITER was estimated at 5 billion euros as the equivalent of building a power plant, but now it is at least 20 billion euros. Further cost increases are likely.

“Like calculating the cost of a warp drive”

In addition, it was assumed at the time that fusion power plants would have a high utilization rate, says Wünsch. “That doesn’t fit the future electricity market with high shares of wind and photovoltaics and many times with more than enough electricity supply. If I take all that as a basis, I think an electricity price of around 30 cents per kilowatt hour is more realistic.” It cannot be ruled out that future fusion power plants will become significantly cheaper if a radically simple design is found. It’s just not foreseeable at all.

“Overall, the predictions are as accurate as calculating the theoretical costs for a warp drive,” says Wünsch. Whether you will ever get to a commercial power plant is uncertain. Serious forecasts with a long-term timeline of 20 or 30 years are entirely justifiable. “But we’re not there yet in the field of nuclear fusion research,” says Wünsch. “I have nothing against investing in future technologies. I just object to the claim that we’re dealing with affordable technology. That is not foreseeable yet.”

Jarzombek: “Demand openness to technology, put everything on one horse”

Opposition politician Thomas Jarzombek (CDU) agrees that research projects like this are new territory and it is not possible to make precise calculations: “The cost estimate in the position paper is off the mark. For the FDP, nuclear fusion seems to be something like the heat pump for the Greens.” It is right to rely on an entire portfolio of technologies. “The FDP preaches openness to technologybut now to bet everything on one horse”, criticizes Jarzombek.

The research minister gets support from her coalition colleague Holger Becker (SPD). He considers the discussion to be the politicization of a scientific debate. The physicist says that he is in the process of speaking to experts, including the Leopoldina, on the subject. However, there are certainly studies that would suggest that fusion energy can one day be made available at reasonable prices as part of the base load. “The main promise of laser-based fusion is that fusion energy becomes affordable,” says Becker.

Kai Gehring criticizes the wrong prioritization of the BMBF

Ampel colleague and research committee chairman Kai Gehring has little understanding of the minister’s priorities: “Enthusiasm for new technologies that may expand our options in the distant future cannot distract us from the fact that top researchers with in-depth expertise ensure the short and medium-term availability and application of the technology consider nuclear fusion to be very unlikely,” says the Green politician. Openness to technology is not a clean bill of health for promises of salvation and does not release you from a well-founded assessment of opportunities and risks.

Given the escalating climate catastrophe and energy demand the coalition must continue to focus on the high-tech and expansion boom in renewable energies. Solar panels and wind turbines are the most innovative technologies that can be used safely and with little risk on a large scale. “It irritates me how much the minister puts nuclear fusion on a pedestal and is silent on high price tags, while at the same time the BMBF is threatened with cuts in the 2024 budget and the coalition’s priorities have not yet been addressed, such as strengthening climate resilience and climate adaptation research and the National Roadmap for Research Infrastructures.”

BMBF defends statements in the position paper

However, the BMBF is sticking to its position: “Studies have been showing for many years that it is possible to build an economical fusion power plant. Fusion energy will therefore be available in the future at the otherwise prevailing market prices,” said a spokesman on Monday evening when asked.

A future fusion power plant will therefore “definitely have to offer electricity at normal market prices”. But it is not just about the pure electricity production price. The price of the entire energy system should always be considered, i.e. “in the case of solar and wind energy also the necessary storage, in the case of hydrogen the transport costs etc.”. In addition, a fusion power plant would have the “advantage of base load capability and would therefore be an ideal supplement to renewable energies,” according to the argument.