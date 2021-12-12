Who wins which test, is the most hungry or has the meanest plans to vote others out? In the Expedition Jansen column, reporter Dennis Jansen looks back every week on Expedition Robinson in three themes: hunger, hero & heartache.











HUNGRY

There was fruit. A banana, lemon, apples, a kiwi, what not? The candidates looked anything but hungry. They had to memorize the pieces of fruit to get a place in the final. The appetite for food has given way to hunger for the final battle. To victory. There is a good chance that Britte Lagcher will take it. She was the first to qualify for the final after the memory test. That was not surprising: if you are always honest, you don’t have to remember anything. If you lie everything together, then you have to remember everything. And therein the ruthless Britte gloryed by distance. Just ask Jan, René, Jasmine and Sandra. How do they sit in front of the TV? Three weeks ago I wrote that the actress deserves a Golden Calf for her performances in Robinson. I meant: a Golden Calf and Golden Bear and Golden Lion and Golden Palm. To stick with hunger and food, Britte seasoned the program as the best seasoning of them all. Her children’s language (‘Podverdrie’) and toddler dances are forgiven her.

© Mark Reijntjens



HERO

That Robbert Rodenburg…. what timing. Not yet won one individual test, but the moment he really had to be there, he was there. After a nerve-racking test with building blocks. I thought they were still quiet when those towers collapsed again. And again. And again. I had long since had the Curse Bond after me. Or did the makers cut those cries out? And did I see correctly that the reaction of the baleful Do was muffled? Be that as it may, an excellent performance by Robbert. The moment the successful influencer grabbed that last block, started cheering and the sporty Jay-Jay hugged him, that was goosebumps.

HEART SICKNESS

Sure, it’s in the script. I get it. You have to enthuse. Pulling the viewer into the game, the competition, that of ‘to the death’. But how did it come across to you when the presenters Nicolette and Kaj shouted very loudly to the candidates before the start of the tests: ‘Are you ready?’ And that those candidates, most of them quite mature anyway, shouted ‘yes’ very loudly. We’re not three are we? That may be a little less next year. I was also ready for a first dropout tonight. Didn’t seem that difficult to me: two semi-finals, so two dropouts. Not so. There are winners and losers in a game. I had to think back to the starting period of Expedition Robinson. Candidates were given a resit resit. No one went home and the first weeks crept by. Now it was also rippling to the end. But let me not end so sour. One more semi-final and then the final battle. Am I ready? yes!

Robbert Rodenburg, Britte Lagcher and Yuki Kempees on the boat in Croatia © RTL 4

