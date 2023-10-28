Did the MAGA movement win?
“If you do not believe that the transition from Kevin McCarthy to Mike Johnson proves the rise of the MAGA movement, where the real power lies in the Republican Party, then you are unaware of current developments,” the Republican representative from Florida pointed out. Matt Gaetz,” as part of a podcast interview with Steve Bannon, former strategic affairs advisor to former President Donald Trump.
After 22 days of political paralysis and the failure of three candidates, it appears that the only candidate capable of uniting the members of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives is the one who did not spend a significant amount of time serving the position to gain enemies, which would strengthen his position within the party. Mike Johnson shares a vision with former President Donald Trump, and has a voting record that closely matches that of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.
Despite this consensus, Johnson succeeded in attracting the support of all 25 Republicans who voted against Jordan for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives. This support reflects the confidence enjoyed by Johnson, expresses his compatibility with the tendencies of the Republican Party, and indicates the comfort of the party members in their choice of the most conservative spokesman for nearly 80 years.
Conservatives within the Republican Party, who caused the ouster of the former US House of Representatives spokesman, Kevin McCarthy (Republican from California), on October 3, are now celebrating the election of a new conservative president. In a statement to reporters, Representative Bob Good (Republican from Virginia) indicated, “There is a new level of confidence in the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Johnson, that is almost unprecedented.” This is the reason why we elected a new president, as he is considered a conservative partner.”
The focus of the “conservatives” within the “Republican” Party revolves around the necessity of giving priority to national issues and the needs of the American people, by reducing foreign support.
They strongly object to the massive financial aid provided by the Biden administration to Ukraine, and stress the importance of directing spending toward domestic programs. In addition, they encourage adherence to conservative values, such as a nationwide abortion ban. This approach prompted Johnson to tweet after his victory, where he said: “We will restore confidence in this council, and we will present a comprehensive political agenda that expresses conservative principles.” We will confront the policies we consider bad from the Biden administration, and we will restore wisdom to government.
Let us work together to achieve this goal.” After the election of Mike Johnson, who is considered an ally of Donald Trump and a supporter of the MAGA movement, the main question is: How can he take advantage of his new job to influence the results of the upcoming presidential election? There is also the important question about the extent of his influence in these elections and whether this will later lead to the transformation of the “MAGA” movement into an independent political party, or will it remain primarily a movement within the “Republican” Party?
*A Saudi researcher in political media
