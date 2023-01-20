The eighth season of “The Lord of the heavens” came to Telemundo to continue the story of Aurelio Casillas, played by Rafael Amaya. After so many deliveries, there is not much that we still have to see from the drug lord, but the series continues to manage and is inspired by the real drug trafficker: Amado Carrillo.

In the following note we tell you who it is and how much of the fiction is really based on reality.

Who is Amado Carrillo?

The drug trafficker Amado Carrillo Fuentes inspired the Telemundo series. He was nicknamed ‘Lord of the Skies’ for his fleet of planes with which he transported drugs from Mexico to the United States. He controlled the Juárez Cartel and considered himself the leader of operations in North America thanks to his low profile.

After Pablo Escobar’s death, he became the main supplier of cocaine and became known as the ‘King of White Gold’. Despite the fact that all the police and the DEA were looking for him, he managed to corrupt many agents, including General José de Jesús Gutiérrez Rebollo.

This was the death of Amado Carrillo

The body of Carrillo Fuentes in the Attorney General’s Office (Photo: AFP)

“The Lord of the Skies” was targeted by the authorities after escaping from the attack on him on November 24, 1993. Since his image was already public, he decided to undergo plastic surgery in 1997 at the Santa Mónica clinic, but he died in the middle of the intervention.

According to the autopsy, his death occurred as a result of an allergy to medications. However, the authorities always suspected that the corpse would be a double and that the real Amado Carrillo escaped after faking his death.