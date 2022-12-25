A new season of “Al fondo hay sitio” came to an end. With an emotionally charged outcome, the series caused a stir with the surprises that were seen in the episode that aired last Friday on the signal America TV. But what happened in the last chapter and what did it mean for the story of the Gonzales and the Maldinis?

Next, we review the main events of the last chapter of “AFHS” and the explanation behind each one. Are you a fan of the soap opera and are you still thinking about the episode? So keep reading.

The 130th episode of season 9

The ninth season of the acclaimed series “Al fondo hay sitio” premiered in June of this year, with the Gonzales living in a mansion together with Francesca Maldini. However, many things were changing until episode 130, which marked the end of the story.

This episode was set around Christmas time. On the one hand, between jaimito Y Alessia there was an exchange of lunch boxes that ended up showing the emotional connection that was formed between the two. On the other hand, the situation between Diego Montalban Y Francesca it became untenable and the chef opted for virtual appointments despite his age. To make matters worse, Montalbán refused to spend Christmas with the family and, not satisfied with that, he took it upon himself to ruin the celebration for everyone.

However, one of the situations that drew the most attention was that of Don Gilberto, whose health deteriorated considerably in the episode. A probable case of Alzheimer’s or dementia showed him confused and disoriented. The endearing character didn’t seem to be able to remember events, like his store closing.

The explained end of “In the background there is room”

Unfortunately, everything indicates that Don Gilberto He is in the twilight of his old age. Added to her deteriorating health are the conversations she believes she is having with her ‘Palomita’, as she affectionately called Doña Nelly. The most serious of all came in the scene in which the character played by Gustavo Bueno referred to sharing Christmas as the “last dinner” that he would spend with his family.

Another sequence that was commented a lot was the one that revealed the person who bought the gonzales house. As is known, the characters in the series thought that it was Pepe’s father who had acquired another home in case something happened. In the last chapter; however, it was revealed that Peter was the one who helped the family.

This became known after Mr. ‘Gil’ told Mrs. Francesca in the midst of confusion. She was shocked to realize that her butler had acted behind her back.

Likewise, the long-awaited kiss between Jaimito and Alessia caused a stir. After the discussion that she had with her father in the exchange of gifts, Alessia left the house to speak with her mother, but she did not receive her support from her. Then Jaimito came over to comfort her and they ended up involved in an exciting kiss. From this sequence, it can be concluded that both will finally declare what they feel for the other and that they could start a relationship.

Finally, one cannot fail to mention the return of Claudia Zapata, better known as the ‘Shark Look’. In one of the last scenes, Diego Montalbán visits the apartment of a mysterious woman whom he knew as Victoria. When she turned around, we could see the face of Úrsula Boza, the actress who played the villain in the first season, but with a red wig. Everything indicates that the evil character has returned to history.