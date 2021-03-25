Take Kubo was one of the great protagonists of the first half of Villarreal’s season, whether he played or not, his name always appeared at a press conference. In the end, the lack of continuity made Madrid and the Japanese himself were looking for a departure from the Yellow Submarine heading to Getafe.

Last night, a few months after his departure, the one who was his coach at Villarreal, Unai Emery, spoke about the situation that the Japanese experienced. Emery ended his speech by wishing Kubo a bright future.