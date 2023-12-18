Like every weekend, the programs 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', 'The blowout of the Chola', 'Which is the real one' and 'JB on ATV' They showed the best of their productions so that the public who wanted to stay at home had different entertainment options. In that sense, the rating figures and in this note we tell you which space was the favorite of Peruvian viewers.

What happened on Peruvian TV last weekend?

In 'The Great Chef', Katia Palma was in charge of directing the Latina space, unfortunatelyGiancarlo 'Flaco' Granda was eliminated. On the other hand, in the program 'Which is the real one', The singer Estrella Torres starred in an emotional moment with her mother.

Ernesto Pimentel, in 'El reventonazo de la Chola', paid tribute to the well-known cumbia group Marine Water for his 47 years. The humorous show of Jorge Benavides did his popular Christmas-themed casting sequence, which amused more than one.

What are the RATING figures for Saturday, December 16?

'Which is the real one': 10.2 points

'El Reventonazo de la Chola': 8.4 points

'The Great Chef: Celebrities': 7.7 points

'JB on ATV': 4.4 points.

