During National Holidays, television programs continued working to give the best of their content to their audience. This is how ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, ‘The blowout of the Chola’, ‘Which is the real one?’ and ‘JB on ATV’, Like every weekend, they had various proposals for their followers. However, in the end, only one positioned itself as the leader in the ratings and, in this note, we give you the audience figures achieved by each one of those mentioned.

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

In the broadcast of July 29, the participants Katia Palma, Laura Spoya, Natalia Salas and Ale Fuller were surprised by their relatives and were able to cook in pairs. At the end of the night, Katia and Natalia fell to sentence night; however, the jury highlighted that they all did a good job and that both were slightly below their peers.

‘Which is the real one?’

In this edition, Milett Figueroa, Juan Carlos Orderique and Macarena Vélez they participated in the space of Adolfo Aguilar to discover the fakers in the different tests. Was this enough for the public to place them as rating leaders?

‘The blowout of the Chola’

The program of Ernesto Pimentel was attended by the Mexican actress Carol Sevilla, who is currently part of the Chola Chabuca Circus. The remembered protagonist of ‘Soy Luna’ participated in one of the humorous sketches.

Karol Sevilla and Chola Chabuca. Photo: America TV

What program won in rating?

‘Which is the real one?’: 9.4 points

‘The blowout of the Chola’: 8.7 points

‘The great chef: celebrities’: 8.4 points

‘JB on ATV’: 5.4 points.

Who was eliminated from ‘The great chef: celebrities’?

Participants who were removed from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ They were the following ones:

Jimmy Santi

Junior Silva

Belen Estevez

Antonio Pavon

However, it should be remembered that Mauricio Mesones, Natalia Salas and Jesús Neyra also fell on elimination night, but they returned thanks to the competition thanks to the repechage.

