For a couple of months, Twitch, one of the most popular platforms for live broadcasts, began to flood with specific content. The streamers, mostly women, performed content in swimsuits, using inflatable pools or in full jacuzzis.

Some people complained about these broadcasts as immoral. Others considered it as something original and attractive. However, last week there was a great controversy when Twitch, without prior notice, blocked the monetization by advertising in the channel Amouranth.

The reason was that the main content of said streamer is in inflatable tubs, which some brands considered inappropriate and asked Twitch to block your ads. The problem is that they did it without warning. Amouranth alleged that at no time had he violated the terms and conditions of the platform.

That is why this Friday, through a publication on the official blog, the team of Twitch announced the creation of a new category. It will include all the content that is carried out in a bathing suit, as long as it is in the permitted context.

We also recommend: Twitch Announces Subscription Cost Reduction In Mexico, But Some Streamers Are Unhappy

You can now be a streamer of pools, beaches and jacuzzis

The new category is called Pools, Hot Tubs and Beaches and it is already available. After the conflict with Amouranth, those in charge of the platform realized that their terms and conditions of service were not entirely clear. Previously this content was in the category of ‘Just chatting‘, which led to the misunderstanding with advertisers.

‘No one deserves to be harassed for the content they choose to broadcast. Although we have guidelines on sexually suggestive content, being sexy is not against the rules and Twitch will not take action against women for their attractiveness.‘reads the official blog.

‘Under our current policies on nudity and attire, and sexually suggestive content, streamers may appear in bathing suits in appropriate situations (such as beaches or hot tubs). Nudity and sexually explicit content (pornography, sexual acts or services) are not allowed‘the statement continues.

Of course, this is not a solution to the problems surrounding these types of transmissions. However, it is a first step for viewers and brands to know what kind of streamer they will find in this category.

In the end, Twitch It is a platform with a great diversity of content. Although it was born as a service to stream video games, there is currently a lot of variety beyond that, from political debates to concerts. They say well: if you don’t like it, don’t see it.

Fountain.



