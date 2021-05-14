In 2017, the voice actor of Call of duty, Jeff Leach, was pointed out by several women and people from the video game scene for harassment, violence and sexist comments.

The loudest voice was that of ZombieUnicorn, who was the victim of harassment after rejecting comments about his body, going out with him and other invitations. Despite further allegations, as in many cases, the companies remained silent and continued to support him.

However, recently NitroLukeDX raised his voice again and shared a video with several of his comments, several of them with reference to the body of Zombieunicorn in the program The Taunt Fest. This encouraged more people in the video game scene who had been victimized of the voice actor of Call of duty to raise your voice. Activision was the first company to support victims, followed by Twitchthey finally did Team Kitchen Y Sneak Energy.

Why did these companies decide to cut ties with the Call of Duty voice actor?

Sneak Energy is an English energy drink company that, given the acts of the former actor of Call of duty, they gave the statement: ‘At Sneak we do not tolerate harassment or discrimination of any kind from any of our ambassadors’. After this, another sponsoring brand, AimControllers plans to side with women and victims affected by this situation.

According to an email from the company, they mention: ‘As a woman who owns the company AimControllers US, we condemn any hate speech towards our group, especially towards women. We will be taking the time to gather the information necessary to take the necessary measures’. However, not all companies have taken this direction, such is the case of Facebook Gaming.

What is actor Jeff Leach’s response to these accusations?

Former actor of Ghost from Call of duty He has mentioned that the videos, accusations and all the evidence shown against him are false. In fact, he prepares a lawsuit against NitroLukeDX. And, regarding Facebook Gaming, made a live stream on May 7, in which he said he had been permanently banned from Twitch because ZombieUnicorn I was dating a member of the company’s staff.

The comments issued by the former voice actor of Call of duty They not only continue to be sexist and violent, but a defense full of lies against the accusations. ZombieUnicorn ha mentioned that he has never dated any staff of Twitch and, asks that they refer to her with gender-neutral pronouns because she is not a woman.

Fighting machismo and violence within the video game scene is the commitment of all people.




