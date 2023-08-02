Aston Martin, what’s going on?

L’Aston Martin AMR23 it was certainly a car born on the right foot, so much so that it clamorously rejoined a team that had finished in seventh position in the previous year’s constructors’ championship in the fight for the podium. From back-to-back battles with Alfa Romeos, the Lawrence Stroll-owned team had found themselves battling Mercedes and Ferrari in the space of just three months.

THE six podiums obtained in the first eight championship appointments had pushed the team to fight for second place in the world championship, behind the unrivaled Red Bull. But starting from the Austrian Grand Prix, something changed and Aston Martin gradually lost ground, managing to score two fifth places as their best result and finding themselves on the track constantly behind Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren.

The voices of the paddock

Fernando Alonso had pointed his finger in a not exactly veiled way against the new Pirelli tires brought to the track at Silverstone, but another rumor has made its way in the Formula 1 paddock in recent weeks. In fact, the FIA ​​is said to have forced the team to review its front wingprecisely in correspondence with the performance collapse that occurred from the Austrian Grand Prix onwards.

Ted Kravitz, correspondent of Sky Sports F1 UK, directly asked the question a Mike CrackAston Martin team principal, who replied with a sibylline: “I neither confirm nor deny“, in fact further fueling the whispers of the last period.

However, the Luxembourg manager wanted to talk about updates: “We have introduced something that takes time to understand. The developments have worked, but they have to be adjusted little by little. We can not go into details, but the parts we will be bringing to the track over the next few weeks will fix these issues“guaranteed Krack.