I interviewed the late Ian Wilmut 20 years ago, shortly after his amazing creature, the sheep, had died Dolly, the first clonal mammal. The death of that happy animal aroused at that time a fever of rejection of cloning and, incidentally, all human intervention in nature. The poor Scottish sheep, according to its critics, had short chromosomes, poor health and had died prematurely, thus paying for the insolence of Wilmut and his other creators.

Shortly before, however, this newspaper had learned from a Spanish veterinarian that Dolly He had not died from any genetic aberration, but from lung cancer of viral origin that was very common in sheep herds throughout Europe. Wilmut had not said a word about this global controversy, so I asked him and he replied: “Yes, we think that is the correct explanation. We wanted to announce it on the day of death and the vet dissuaded us. “He wanted to see the autopsy first.”

More information

You need to have poise. You are the creator of the first clonal mammal, your animal dies from the same thing that any sheep dies from, you find yourself in the eye of a tropical hurricane against cloning, half the world tries to ruin your scientific reputation and, suddenly, The vet dissuades you and you remain silent like an intern. Brilliant.

That was Wilmut, a scientist of one piece, always willing to question his own conclusions and submit his work to the demanding review of his colleagues. His attitude was the same during what was surely the greatest fraud in the history of biology. Just one year after the death of DollySouth Korean veterinarian Hwang Woo-Suk published in Science the cloning of the first human embryos. He had invented them from top to bottom, as was discovered a year and a half later. Hwang was an expert in cloning — he created Snoopy, the first cloned dog—and knew how to manipulate his data to confuse (almost) any expert. By the time he was caught, he had persuaded Western scientists to collaborate with him in ushering in a new era of biomedicine. Many heads fell, and many others fell silent.

That was a disaster, and it dragged all cloning research into a thorough, almost fussy review. Starting, naturally, with Wilmut, the very father of the aborted revolution. The cloning of Dolly It was not an example of experimental planning. The starting material was not a live sheep, but an udder that had been frozen for some time. The photo that all the newspapers in the world would have carried on their front pages—the mother and her clone bleating in unison—was therefore not possible. Skepticism grew after Hwang’s fraud.

But Wilmut, at least, had taken the precaution of preserving frozen some pieces of the udder that he had used to create the Dolly. That was enough for independent scientists to verify that, unlike Hwang’s human embryos, Dolly Yes, it was a true clone.

Should Wilmut have received the Nobel Prize? My opinion is yes, but ask at the bar of any Faculty and you will come out dizzy under a multicolored range of opinions. The Nobel Prize for cloning was awarded in 2012, nine years after the death of Dolly, in the British John Gurdon and the Japanese Shinya Yamanaka. They both deserved it. Gurdon had cloned the first animal, a frog, twenty years before it was born Dolly, and Yamanaka had just discovered a way to ‘turn back the clock’ of ordinary skin cells to turn them into stem cells, thus avoiding the controversial use of human embryos for the same purpose. The Swedish Academy suffers from a well-known allergy to public controversy. Wilmut never looked for a fight, but he found one anyway. Let the earth be mild.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.