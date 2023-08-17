The “EG.5” hashtag has become one of the most popular blogs on the “X” website in Egypt, as many people ask about the most important information about it and the common symptoms of infection.

A spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, said, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the ministry is following up in particular all information about the new variant, stressing that all the results of laboratory analyzes that took place in the central laboratories of the ministry did not show the presence of this variant in the country. Until now”.

The official stressed that all precautionary measures should be taken for the Corona virus, as it is an acute respiratory disease, while the current mutations belong to the main mutant, “Omicron”, and do not cause severe infections.

Corona in Egypt

The Egyptian Ministry of Health had previously specified the details of the epidemiological situation of “Covid 19” in the country, saying that, starting from April until now, the number of cases of infection has decreased significantly, reaching the lowest rates compared to previous years.

There are no new deaths since the last recorded case on March 16, 2023.

Follow-up of the epidemiological situation of respiratory viruses through a strong surveillance system that includes routine surveillance of acute respiratory diseases for cases attending outpatient clinics or hospitalized.

Conducting genetic sequencing of laboratory-confirmed samples of “Covid 19” disease in central public health laboratories on an ongoing basis, to follow up on the emergence of new mutants.

Updates of the new mutant

According to the American Johns Hopkins University, the “EG.5” variant is the most prevalent in the United States today, accounting for more than 17 percent of cases.

The new mutant has a greater ability to spread infection and elude immune bodies, according to the scientist in the field of microbiology and immunology at the university, Andrew Bicush.

On July 19, the World Health Organization added the “EG.5” mutant to its list of currently circulating strains under its control.

According to the organization’s data, vaccines that have proven effective in protecting against the “Omicron” strain are expected to provide a high degree of protection against the new sub-variant.

According to the UK’s Health Security Agency, there is one infection with the new variant in every 7 “Covid 19” infections, detected through hospital tests.

Symptom Controversy: Flu or Corona?

Commenting on the similarity of symptoms between infection with seasonal influenza or the Corona virus, allergy and immunology consultant Amjad Al-Haddad explained to “Sky News Arabia”, that “at the present time it has become difficult to differentiate between the symptoms of the two diseases due to their great similarity.”

Al-Haddad added, “To resolve this, laboratory tests are required and obtaining a throat swab for analysis.”

He pointed out that corona infections have become less severe than during the pandemic in 2019 and 2020, as it has become more infecting the upper respiratory system, with symptoms that are a slight rise in temperature, mild congestion in the throat, cold, runny nose, and headache.

According to the immunology consultant, infection with corona has become closer to a cold than to the flu.

And he agreed with that, WHO epidemiologist Amjad Al-Khouli, who told Sky News Arabia earlier that common symptoms in adults of this mutant include fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, body and muscle pain, and diarrhea.