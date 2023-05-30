Did crown witness Nabil B. receive a big bag of money for his statements, or not? As long as there is no clarity about this, it cannot be assessed how reliable he is. That is what the lawyers of Taghi’s alleged right-hand man Saïd Razzouki say on Tuesday during a session in the Marengo liquidation process.

Several lawyers already dropped the word during the mega trial: witness. A corruption of the word ‘crown witness’ in which clear criticism resounds. Almost every lawyer wonders what the deal between the Public Prosecution Service (OM) and Nabil B. looks like. And especially the financial aspect. Because how reliable is a witness’s statement if he gets a big bag of money for what he says?

That was also the message of lawyers Mark Dunsbergen and Robert Van 't Land on the first day of their pleas for Saïd Razzouki. Razzouki, who is the last of all suspects to get the chance to defend himself, is seen by the OM as the right hand. He acted as the link between Ridouan Taghi and the perpetrators in several murders. Taghi, as leader, gave the assassination orders, Razzouki arranged for them to be carried out.

He gave orders to observe targets. But he also arranged weapons, cars and safe houses for the gunmen. “Together with Ridouan Taghi, he remotely directed these murders,” the prosecutor said earlier when a life sentence was demanded. “It’s all ridiculous again,” was Razzouki’s only reaction at the time.

Suck it out to the last penny

Part of the evidence in the case comes from statements made by star witness Nabil B. Before he went to the police, he was one of the men who was directed by Razzouki. He carried out various jobs around liquidations and was also good friends with his brother. It is no surprise that Razzouki’s lawyers focused their arrows on the reliability of the key witness.

"The key witness wants huge amounts to be paid for his statements, under the guise of witness protection. He wants to see money," said Dunsbergen, after which he referred to the telephone messages from Nabil B., which previously caused quite a stir. Nabil is said to have secretly sent messages from prison to his girlfriend: 'This is going to be the biggest case ever in terms of liquidations. So can we get the most out of it?' and 'Suck it all out. To the last penny.'

1.8 million euros

The reports also mentioned the amount that another key witness, Fred Ros, would have previously received from the state: 1.8 million euros. According to the lawyers, Nabil B. seems to be aiming for more money for his statements.

That would be very striking, because the starting point is that a key witness does not receive any financial compensation for what he tells. According to Nabil B.’s lawyers at the time, there was no question of large amounts of money. All questions that were asked about the crown witness deal remained unanswered, because the deal is secret according to the Public Prosecution Service.

"It is actually just too crazy for words that crown witnesses can receive substantial financial amounts, but that this cannot be tested in any way?" Dunsbergen said. "We have a situation in which an incriminating key witness does not have to answer questions about whether he had financial motives." According to the two lawyers, it is therefore impossible to check whether Nabil B.'s statements are reliable.

