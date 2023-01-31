For a long time Netflix has tried to make live action adaptations for famous shows that are originally animated, the biggest examples being the failed Death Note and also the future series of one piece. And now the creator of Cowboy Bebop He has given his opinion regarding the program that they made of his work in the millionaire streaming system.

The reaction of shinichiro Watanabe It was going to be logical, since he would have turned off the show shortly after having seen one of the first scenes of the program, something that also happened with fans of the animated show. He mentioned this in a new interview where he told himself that she had found the program, which he did not like.

This mentioned:

For Netflix’s new live-action adaptation, they sent me a video to review and verify. It started with a scene in a casino, which made it very difficult for me to continue. I stopped there and only watched the opening scene. It clearly wasn’t ‘Cowboy Bebop’ and at that moment I realized that if I wasn’t involved it wouldn’t be ‘Cowboy Bebop’. I felt like maybe I should have done this. Although the value of the original anime is much higher now.

It is worth commenting that the show has not been renewed for a second season. However, it can still be seen on the platform Netflixjust like the movie Death Note which was very bad.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Something tells me that One Piece will go the same way, it is not necessary for live action adaptations to be made, but Netflix executives think it is a million-dollar idea.