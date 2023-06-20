Among the scandal that yeri mua faces after accusing his ex-partner, Naim DarrechiAfter physically assaulting her and expecting a child from him, the influencer is going through a new controversy with Alexia Cruz, whom she pointed out as her best friend.

Once again, the 20-year-old from Veracruz caused a stir among users on social networks after attacking Alexia, insinuating that she tried to hook up with her ex-boyfriend.

The problem began when Alexia said that the influencer supposedly kissed the person she liked, in addition to accusing her of “copying” her style on networks, and pointing out that she was liar and false.

The ‘bratz jarocha‘ She did not hesitate to respond to her ex-best friend, indicating that she does not have the need to mess with other people’s couples unlike her, since apparently Alexia would have begged Naim to have sex sexual.

“I have never had to fight over noses because the pretty ones don’t need that. It’s not my fault that vatos fight me more. Not even you begging Naim Darrechi to fuck you *r*, he listened to you, and in my own bed”.

But that was not all, it guarantees that Alexia Cruz is nothing more than a “treacherous bitch” and that she used to live under her shadow, revealing that she even wore her underwear.

“No treacherous bitch who even wore my panties and brought them living like queens does not deserve loyalty. Sick of old “.

Lastly, Yeri Mua expressed that she doesn’t care what people say, and that “I don’t take back what I said. Treacherous Cricosa. I don’t care what people think.”

