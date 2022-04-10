Did Teo Gutiérrez criticize Borja for the National Team? The video that goes viral

Deportivo Cali tied with Junior this Saturday on date 15 of the League, 1-1. The match, close until the end, had a special duel between two icons of their teams, Teófilo Gutiérrez and Miguel Borja.

Teo is the benchmark for Cali, a former Junior player and a former Colombian National Team player. Always controversial, Teo kept nothing to himself.

When he was replaced, Teo had a cross of words that immediately set social networks on fire. The player was apparently arguing with Miguel Borja, the current striker for the National Team, and was captured by the cameras of the official broadcast of the match, from Win Sports +.

Teo’s controversial phrase

In the video, which is broadcast on the networks, Teo is seen furious in his plea. Although his shout is not heard, fans assure that his words were against Borja for his performance with the National Team. “You screwed up in the tie…” is the phrase that is spread on the networks.

After Teo left the match, Borja retaliated with the tying goal towards the end of the game. The striker celebrated by sticking out his tongue and touching his ears, which was interpreted by the Cali players as a provocation to the stands.

