According to the latest rumors, it seems that there was some tide between the conductor and the singer

Stefano De Martino and Gigi D’Alessio they are without a doubt the most loved characters in the world of Italian entertainment. Over the last few hours, the names of the conductor and the singer have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for a gossip that is circulating about them and which has not gone unnoticed. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the former dancer had an argument with Gigi D’Alessio.

Stefano De Martino and Gigi D’Alessio have they quarreled? The gossip on the conductor and the singer does not stop, ended up at the center of gossip for a altercation that they would have had before the start of the Rai 2 broadcast which celebrated the victory of the Napoli scudetto.

The news of the alleged altercation born between the husband of Belen Rodriguez and Gigi D’Alessio was launched by ‘Pipol TV’, which revealed about it:

Before the Napoli party there was a very hard disagreement between Gigi D’Alessio and Stefano De Martino (even if the two embraced on the air). The reason for the quarrel dictated by the songs chosen by Gigi and by the presence of an artist that De Martino did not want on stage. In the end, Gigi’s proposal passed for everyone’s serenity.

With regard to this news, it is important to underline that at the moment it is only a gossip not yet confirmed nor denied by those directly involved. Stefano De Martino and Gigi D’Alessio they have in fact remained silent and have decided not to comment on the rumors that are circulating about them.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if those directly involved will break the silence and express their views on this affair much talk.