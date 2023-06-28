A friend of the couple has broken the silence regarding the alleged crisis that the two are allegedly experiencing

In these last hours the names of Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to some rumors, in fact, the former competitors of Big Brother VIP they would be experiencing a period of crisis, also confirmed by the social gesture of which the influencer has become the protagonist towards the DJ.

Did Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano break up? In these last few hours, nothing else has been talked about, so much so that Amedeo Venzaa friend of the couple, was forced to break the silence by inviting everyone to respect the privacy by Sophie and Alexander. Needless to say, his words have aroused even more concern among fans of the former gieffini.

This is what the gossip expert said about the alleged one crisis that Sophie and Alessandro are living:

Obviously there are always keyboard lions and shits that enjoy the misfortunes of others… you really make me vomit when I read some messages and comments! That said, I will never tell you the f**ks of people close to me! Especially when minors are involved, I will always limit myself to what they will do or say because in this case respect goes towards the little ones, and if I practice silence you must respect it because first of all those directly concerned are practicing it!

And, continuing, Amedeo Venza He then concluded his speech with these words:

We’re not talking about cheap couples here, who stay together just for business or break up to make hype!

Despite the rumors that are circulating on their behalf, those directly concerned have not yet broken their silence about it.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Sophie and Alexander they will reveal what is going on between them.