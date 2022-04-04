Mexico. Michelle Renaud receives strong criticism for her performance in La Herencia. Users on the internet point out that “it does not act”. “Didn’t he have any teachers?” asks one of them and they also tell him that he lacks interpretive power.

The telenovela La Herencia is a production by Juan Osorio for Televisa and recently began broadcasting on channel 2; Michelle Renaud is the female lead, but she is criticized for her work on it.

On the Twitter account “Telenoveleo” they ask: “Who were Michelle Renaud’s teachers at @CeaTelevisa?” and users immediately respond with comments alluding to the fact that the actress is not well prepared for acting.

“She is one of those who gives a rating at the beginning and then collapses Wanting Everything for example…”, “Did she hardly have teachers”, “That happens by giving opportunities to spoiled girls”, express other people in this regard.

Michelle would have studied at the Televisa Artistic Education Center, but users wonder who she took classes with, since she would not do her job well at La Herencia.

Michelle Renaud is originally from CDMX and debuted as a child in the soap opera Angeles without paradise and when she was 18 years old she intervened in Rebelde, produced by Pedro Damián and whose plot was successful in Mexico and other countries.

Michelle Renaud has appeared in other Televisa productions, since 2019 she has starred, for example, in La Reina Soy Yo, Quererlo Todo and Hijas de la Luna and currently in La Herencia, where she shares a performance with Daniel Elbittar, Tiare Scanda and Matías Novoa.