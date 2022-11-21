The controversies between Shakira Y Gerard Piqué they are never ending Through social networks, a controversial video went viral in which the Colombian appears, apparently, making some offensive gestures towards the soccer player.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué went to their children’s game to see them participate in a soccer championship, but both were on opposite sides. According to a Spanish media, the attitude of the interpreter of “January Day” would have been against her ex-partner.