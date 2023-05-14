Did Shakira leave Piqué in a bad light? She ended up on a budget airline flight

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The video of the former Barcelona player boarding the aircraft went viral on social networks.
The last week has been, once again, very busy in the novel that has been generated after the separation of the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué.
The Colombian once again shook the atmosphere with the release of a new single, called ‘Acrostic’, in which she pays tribute to her two children, Milan and Sasha, and throws new taunts at her former partner.
Now, a new video of Piqué went viral on social networks and began to generate many rumors about the emotional and even financial state of the former Barcelona player.
Piqué’s video on a low-cost flight
A video posted on TikTok shows Piqué on a low-cost airline plane, Vueling, bound for Milan (Italy), last Thursday. The image was revealed by the Spanish portal En Blau.
Piqué’s presence in the aircraft did not go unnoticed. A passenger managed to record the moment in which the ex-soccer player approaches to pick up his luggage.
Piqué, wearing a cap and dark glasses to try not to attract attention, was recognized by several passengers and one of them even approached him and asked for a photo to which the player agreed, although he looked a bit uncomfortable.
The person who published the video of Piqué on the low-cost flight did not hesitate to remember the singer from Barranquilla and in a mocking tone, mentioned that they left it very bad.
“It wasn’t a private jet like Shakira’s, nor was it a ‘first class’ flight. It was a humble journey from Vueling, a low cost company, that went from Barcelona to Milan, ”she wrote.
SPORTS
With Soccerred
