In the last few hours, information has circulated on the Internet about the alleged death of Sergio Andrade, Gloria Trevi’s former managerending up becoming a trend and generating various reactions.

Although the Mexican singer and composer has remained very away from the public eye in recent years, now it is once again a topic of conversation after it was revealed that he would have died in Spain. It should be remembered that at the beginning of this year 2024, it was announced that his health condition has deteriorated.

The rumor about Sergio Andrade’s death began after his Wikipedia biography was updated with information about his deathwhich is said to have happened on June 21. Later, Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani spoke about it on their entertainment program ‘Chisme no like’.

According to Javier, they told him that Andrade had died in Barcelonajust before his information on Wikipedia was updated. “The day before this whistle, on June 21 at 02:00 in the morning, on Wikipedia, this appears that Sergio Andrade, 68 years old, had died in this world”he commented.

He also added that his death could be a possibility and if it had happened, he would have died in Spain, where his daughter is living. He even left Barcelona as an option.

It is important to mention that until now it is unknown what happened to Sergio Andrade and his supposed death continues to generate all kinds of comments on the Internet.

