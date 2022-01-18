Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice turned out to be a success Software, who published the game through Activision, a company recently acquired by Xbox.

This new corporate movement leaves some unknowns among the community regarding the titles that could become exclusive to the console. microsoft, so social networks were soon flooded with this conversation.

One of the games that appeared in the discussion was Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, as the community is eager for a sequel, and now they don’t know if the deal will influence its development.

Did Xbox also buy Sekiro?

The title, released in 2019, was developed by Software, the study in charge of the saga of Dark Soulsbut was supported by Activision in the figure of publisher. This means that the company functioned as a kind of record label, taking over the project, providing ideas or capital for its development and supporting its commercialization.

Each deal of this type has its own clauses and sometimes the rights of the IP in question can be assigned, but that is not the case with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Control of intellectual property remained completely on the side of Software, so the purchase of Activision by Xbox It will not influence the future plans of this game at all, since it belongs to an independent company.

Sekiro won’t go to Game Pass, for now, but these games will

Speaking of the IPs that could reach the Xbox subscription service, we have real gems like Crash Bandicoot, Diablo, World of Warcraft and the saga of Call of Duty, which opens the way to another debate.

With this shooter joining the ranks of GamePass, the company would close ranks to group some of the shooters most popular, including doom quake Y Halo, so the future looks interesting.

Software has not mentioned if they will make a sequel for sekiro in the future, but rest assured that you’ll be able to play it on multiple platforms, unless there’s another unexpected purchase.

