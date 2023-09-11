Santa Fe achieved a very important victory in the classic against Millonarios, 4-2, which allows you to advance in the table, on date 10 of the League.

At the end of the game, the coach Hubert Bodhert He analyzed the game, the advantage and talked about why the team stopped when they could score more goals due to the numerical advantage of two players.

Bodhert’s word

Opponent’s expulsions: “With the expulsion we reviewed the cards, we had Torres and they provoked him, we looked for an offensive variant and break the block that Millonarios was going to set up for us”.

Did you relax?: “At 4-1 the team positioned itself well, so we didn’t try anymore but we had control. The second of them is still ball. They did what they had to do in the 90 minutes. Millonarios is a great team Even if you have two less, it creates risk.”

Finish of the match: “The first change was for the better, Batalla arrived and increased the score. Mosquera came in with 4 goals because Garavito had a yellow card and was arguing nonsense. The team took possession of the ball. They did what they had to do. We were already in a favorable condition. The team He played a great game and other players gain confidence.”

Photo: Sergio Acero Yate. TIME

Santa Fe Balance: “Day by day I like my team, we convince ourselves of the ways to continue growing. We see a different Santa Fe, with better positioning. This team still has no ceiling and we are going to give much more.”

Those criticized improve: “Trust in them. We have protected ourselves from everything. We are aware when things are not done well and we are clear about what period we are in. We have found a team and we give it continuity. Trust and support.”

Balance 10 dates: “We have to follow what was planned, this team continues to grow and there is still a lot to improve. We are following that plan. Now recover and think about the next match in Tunja.”

Moreno reveals himself: “There are already 3 goals in 2 games, it’s good for us. He is still in a growth process, we hope he maintains his scoring streak.”

The rival: “With two less it is very complicated, they stood up well, they made a figure, we controlled the situation. At 4-1 we went down without any sense of doing damage, we were lacking. In the end we accelerated a little.”

