Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The brother of the late Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem blew a surprise by announcing that he had been infected with the black fungus earlier.

This disease is known to be dangerous as people become infected with fungi of which there are many different types by inhaling unhealthy or clean air, and it contains many fungal cells, such as those that spread in hospitals or homes in different ways.

However, a medical source said that Samir Ghanem died directly as a result of the effects of the new Corona virus on the kidneys and organs inside the body, which caused a doubling of the effects due to his kidney disease a long time ago, at a time when the black fungus disease was not the cause of his death in any way. It is the effects of Covid-19.

The source indicated to “Al-Ittihad” that the medical team worked intensively during the month of the great artist Samir Ghanem’s injury to help him recover, as it was one of the most difficult cases that the medical team had of those infected with Covid-19, in addition to intensive follow-up by the scientific committee to combat Corona virus. However, he passed away, in the end, from the immune diseases that he was suffering from.

And black fungus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, is a serious, but rare, fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucous fungi.These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles, or Rotten wood.

People become infected with mucous fungi by coming into contact with fungal spores in the environment, for example, lung or sinus infections can occur after inhaling the spores. These forms of mucosal mycosis usually occur in people who suffer from health problems or take drugs that reduce the body’s ability to fight germs and disease (that cause weak immunity), and mucosal disease can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through Cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.