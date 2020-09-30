Highlights: Question raised again about the combination of power and organization in Rajasthan

PCC Chief Dotasara accused Dhariswal’s bungalow in meeting

The meeting was about masking and corona awareness

PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara was also involved in many other ministers

Jaipur

The political crisis may have been averted in the state, but on the issue of which Sachin Pilot was repeatedly accusing. His pain has once again come out of the mouth of Govind Singh Dotasara. Dotasara has also accused the State Congress Committee of ignoring on behalf of the ministers. According to the lead news published in the daily news of Rajasthan Patrika, there was a meeting on Tuesday on Corona awareness at the house of Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal. Many ministers including Education Minister and PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara attended this meeting, but in this meeting Dotasara was seen telling all fellow ministers. At the same time, he also accused the ministers of ignoring the organization.

Know what Dotasara said…

According to the information received after the meeting, the media was called inside to take videos and photographs. At the same time, Dotasara’s pain was captured in the camera while making the video. According to the report, in this video, Dotasara was seen saying that “Dude cannot take a minute and a half to talk … he has to call four times.” You people are not paying any attention to PCC. I get calls from there that sir, we are not hearing anything. Also listen to some organization. When Dotasara came to know that his speech had been captured in the video, he asked the reporter to delete it in stern tone.

Question raised in press conference, then it was unheard of

It is being told that after this when the question was raised in the press conference about this matter, the minister and PCC Chief Dotasara continued to ignore it. At the same time, the reporter whose video was captured in the phone, it was said that I will take special care of you.

Sachin Pilot has been raising questions

After the unfolding of this incident, it has become clear once again that there is lack of coordination between the power and organization in the state. Let us tell you that even during the political crisis that went on a few months ago, former PCC Chief Sachin Pilot has said in this regard that the organizations and workers whose hard work formed the government are not being heard.