“Predator: The Prey” came to StarPlus a few days ago and has already set a record for the streamer. Its plot, which is a prequel to the original saga with Arnold Schwarzenegger, has enchanted thousands of users for all the action and explosive special effects that it involves. However, beyond the tension starring Naru, there is a scene that has drawn attention to Ryan Reynolds.

The actor often appears in movies inadvertently as a surprise factor (as in “Bullet Train”, where he appeared in almost a second). For this reason, many believe that he was also present at “The prey”.

Naru is the new protagonist of the “Predator” saga. Photo: Composite LR/Star Plus

Ryan Reynolds’ alleged cameo in “Predator: Prey”

According to the Sensacine portal, there is a sequence in which Predator causes a bloody hunt with French hunters. For this moment, Naruto Y Taabe they are tied to a tree and about to be the alien’s prey.

Before the alien can get close to them, it dismembers a man. This is when the scene that everyone talks about comes: the shot zooms in on the subject’s face and yells something rude. His face sparked doubts about an alleged cameo from Ryan Reynolds.

Although we would like it to be reality, the truth is that it is not him. According to the aforementioned medium, it is the actor Troy Mundle who was enlisted in the cast as a spy for the leads.

Still, there may be a reason why Mundle looks familiar to you. His IMDb profile credits list him as a supporting character in famous productions like “Riverdale”, “Peacemaker”, “Supernatural”, “Queer as folk” and more.