The Leopard 2 tanks are among the most advanced and powerful military vehicles, and NATO countries have provided dozens of them to help Ukraine confront the Russian military attack.

What is the truth about the tank destruction video?

The Russian Defense Ministry released a black and white video, saying it was “evidence” of the recent destruction of 8 Leopard tanks in Ukraine.

In the video, images of shadows of vehicles can be seen, before a helicopter fires a missile that hits it, causing an explosion, while a voice speaking in Russian says: “It’s a direct hit.”

After the video was posted, many military experts and Twitter users questioned its authenticity .

According to analysts, the video clip published by the Russian authorities is not of “Leopard 2” tanks, but of agricultural equipment. .

The military analysis account, “Tendar” on Twitter, published the video clip with pictures of agricultural equipment that it said had been destroyed, commenting that “even semi-professionals can clearly see that these are harvesting machines and agricultural workshops.”

Another account on Twitter specialized in weapons called “Ukraine Webbone Tracker”, said that “the vehicle that was hit by the Russian missile has 4 wheels, while the Leopard 2 tanks have a bar that rotates like a bulldozer.”

Other elements that seem strange in the video are that these alleged tanks are out in the open and stationary, which doesn’t make sense strategically, because “Leopard 2” tanks are usually camouflaged and hidden behind trees.

In the longer version of the video released by the Russian Defense Ministry, one of the pilots is heard saying, “Let’s try this on those,” which could mean that this was just a military test. .

Even prominent pro-Kremlin channels picked up on this discrepancy and mocked it. “This is embarrassing,” said a pro-Russian military blogger on Telegram. “We are at a loss for words. Sorry.” “.