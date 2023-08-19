Nothing was saved. Rodrigo Cuba had as a guest the actor Sebastian Monteghirfoon the podcast he hosts with his brother. He ‘Cat‘ surprised more than one by touching on the topic of the passionate romantic scenes that the interpreter had with the also actress Melissa Paredes when they starred together in a novel in America Television.

How did Rodrigo Cuba react when he saw Melissa Paredes kissing another man?

Rodrigo Cubarevealed in the podcast that he has with his brother,‘Talk drums‘How did you feel when you saw Melissa Paredes and Sebastian Monteghirfo kissing in fiction. It is important to emphasize that they acted together when the television host was also married to the soccer player.

“Did it make it difficult for you at one point to see that he kissed your ex-wife?” he asked. Jorge Cuba to your brother. The ‘Cat’ did not hesitate to respond and firmly said that this had not been the case. “They asked me a lot of times. I even went to a recording. He doesn’t have to bother me, because in the end it’s his job”, stated the athlete.

Monteghirfo quickly added that kissing scenes are one of the topics that the public is most curious about, but that, for actors and actresses, the most important thing is to be able to convey what the characters are feeling.

“In the end you have to be focused that your light does not cast a shadow on him. A lot of information passes, ”revealed the interpreter. “It was difficult for me once, when Rodrigo goes to the recording and a romantic scene was recorded on a roof. It was night. We had already spoken with Rodrigo, we made a cool link. We knew that one thing has nothing to do with the other”ended.

