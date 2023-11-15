Milett Figueroa he has been telling the time in Argentina after his romance with Marcelo Tinelli. For this reason, several media outlets in that country have decided to find out about the story of the Peruvian model, who recently had a kiss with the renowned driver. Ángel de Brito, host of ‘LAM’, spoke about Milett Figueroa’s love past; However, he drew attention when he mentioned Rodrigo Cuba, the current partner of Ale Venturo and ex of Melissa Paredes.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa talks about the death of her father when she was 10 years old: “It still hurts me a lot”

What did Rodrigo Cuba say about Milett Figueroa?

‘América hoy’ contacted Rodrigo Cuba after learning of the statements made by the ‘LAM’ program about Milett Figueroa. “At what point were you with her that we didn’t find out?” Brunella Horna questioned. A reporter from the program contacted the athlete to find out his version, but he responded bluntly that he did not have a romantic past with Milett. “No, not at all,” he said.

In addition, the Sport Boys defender stated that he did not maintain a friendship with the Peruvian model either. “I don’t know her,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa breaks the silence about romance with Marcelo Tinelli: “I love it, he is incredible”

What did Milett Figueroa say about her father?

Milett Figueroa was interviewed by Verónica Linares for her YouTube channel and told one of the saddest episodes of her life that marked her forever: the death of her father. “He died due to social security medical negligence. Yes, it is an issue that still hurts me, but, well, I accept it,” she explained.

What did Milett Figueroa say about her outings with Tinelli?

Milett Figueroa He gave details, in conversation with the hosts of ‘Amor y fuego’, about his current relationship with the host. According to modelshe was captivated by the good relationship that Marcelo Tinelli has with the children: “I am meeting someone incredible who has a spectacular heart, I love the relationship he has with the children.”

He also praised the presenter. “We have good talks, I love it, he’s amazing.”

#Rodrigo #Cuba #Milett #affair #Soccer #player #speaks #claims #Argentine #program