You remember that Roberto Da Crema, the famous TV mustache? Today you don’t imagine what work he does. His telesales became very famous in the 90s. Screams, labored breathing, a few years ago he also participated in a reality show before disappearing from radar. Now he does something else: he lives in Lampedusa where every now and then he gives a hand to the fishermen of the island behind the counter to sell the fish.

A role that he plays with love and only out of passion, as revealed by himself during an interview with the weekly New TV directed by Riccardo Signoretti.

“When the fishermen saw my great passion they started inviting me on their fishing boats. And now, every now and then, I sell the fish behind the market stall. I do it for fun “ – says Da Crema.

Roberto Da Crema today: fisherman in Lampedusa and manager of a company with his children

Roberto who is still one of the most effective TV salesmen in Italy does this job out of passion but apparently also runs a company in Milan together with his two sons who deals with stocks and goods exchange. The company run by the children Morris and Valentina boasts 80 employees. “Now I am also an employee of theirs, so they give me my salary” – confessed to the weekly.

So no more television, no more telesales, but menial jobs a Lampedusa away from the television spotlight. Married with Raffaella he has also been a grandfather for 45 years. Someone asks him to return to TV, and he to the hypothesis of a participation in theIsland of the Famous, he certainly did not say he was sorry for this opportunity, should it arise.

In 2017 he participated as a guest in the ’90 Special ‘program, on Italia 1, and more than once he was seen by Barbara d’Urso, at’ Pommber Cinque ‘, as a columnist. The reality show is missing from the Baffo’s CV. And on the island by the way, he would be an excellent fisherman.