An Instagram post by Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty has questioned her claim that she did not meet her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8 after he left her house. Riya Cake is seen posing with this post shared on 12 June. This post is currently viral. Riya is seen posing in the picture with a mango cake, about which the actor’s fans are claiming that it is from Sushant’s house. Riya has been claiming from the beginning that she left Sushant’s house on 8 June and after that she did not meet him.

Riya posted this photo in her Instagram Stories and she also tagged Shruti Modi in it. June 12 shared this photo from an Instagram handle called The HomemadeShine, captioned Rhea, captioned: “Glad you liked it. It made us feel happy.”

Now after the post went viral, fans of Sushant are questioning the claims made before Riya. One user wrote, “So does it mean she was back at 12 after Mitu Di went away? CCTV footage from 8 to 14 should be scrutinized to confirm this.”

Someone else wrote, “The post was shared on June 12, but she said that she had left from there on June 8 and a news channel claimed that these pictures were taken at Sushant’s house.”