Resident Evil 4 Remake it is just one of the many chapters that are recreating Capcom's horror saga. Not only does it recreate the graphics and gameplay, but the remake also takes care of perfecting the narrative, inserting some additional elements not present in the original. An example is the presence of events that are linked to The Darkside Chronicles.

IGN USA, in an interview with the producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, found out whether or not Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles is considered canon to the Resident Evil universe. Particularly regarding the scenario entitled “Operation Javier”, focused on Leon Kennedy and his first mission as an agent of the United States government together with his partner, Jack Krauser.