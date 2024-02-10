Resident Evil 4 Remake it is just one of the many chapters that are recreating Capcom's horror saga. Not only does it recreate the graphics and gameplay, but the remake also takes care of perfecting the narrative, inserting some additional elements not present in the original. An example is the presence of events that are linked to The Darkside Chronicles.
IGN USA, in an interview with the producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, found out whether or not Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles is considered canon to the Resident Evil universe. Particularly regarding the scenario entitled “Operation Javier”, focused on Leon Kennedy and his first mission as an agent of the United States government together with his partner, Jack Krauser.
To talk about it, however, it is necessary to make some references to the story of Resident Evil 4 Remake that someone could consider spoilers. If you haven't played RE4 and don't want any kind of anticipation, don't continue.
Resident Evil 4 Remake and the links with The Darkside Chronicles (spoilers)
Resident Evil fans are probably familiar Operation Javier, as the events of that mission played a major role in Jack Krauser and his disdain for both Leon and the U.S. government. While the mission wasn't directly mentioned in the original Resident Evil 4, the 2023 remake references Operation Javier towards the end.
When asked about the status of Darkside Chronicles as a canon element of the Resident Evil story, producer Hirabayashi clarified that, although Operation Javier is itself canonical in the Resident Evil universe, the events depicted in Darkside Chronicles are not exactly the same as those depicted in the remake.
“The fact that Operation Javier happened is part of the current main story of Resident Evil. However, regarding the mission, it's not exactly the same than the one featured in Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles,” Hirabayashi told IGN. “I can't share the details, but you will understand that the relationship between Leon and Krauser, as well as their conversations, can give you an idea! “.
Finally, we remind you that Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition is available.
#Resident #Evil #Remake #Darkside #Chronicles #canon #producer #responds
Leave a Reply