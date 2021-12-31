According to what is reported by the site Playstationlifestyle, Red Dead Redemption 2 it would inherit some mechanics from the never released Bully 2, at least according to an official interview directly with the developers of the project. The sequel to the famous game set in a school had been talked about a lot in recent times, assuming a possible announcement.

What initially seemed to be a possible reveal of the game, it actually turned out to be a long, in-depth article about the canceled title, in which Rockstar itself interviews some former employees who had worked on the project. Although the second game never actually arrived, some mechanics can still be found in another sequel, that is Red Dead Redemption 2.

From what is reported in the special, the map had to be at least 3 times that of the previous chapter, with Rockstar’s intention to allow players to enter any facility. The company, however, preferred to transfer personnel to the development of Max Payne 3 is exactly Red Dead Redemption, a decision that led to the abandonment of the project.

One of the mechanics, however, remained intact is that relating to the actions performed by the main character, which would shape the behavior of the rest of the world towards the player. This mechanic is present within Red Dead Redemption 2, in the form of honor that is brought by Arthur Morgan.

Regarding these mechanics, the words of the developers are as follows:

The way you interact with other characters in the world, more than with your gun or your fist, they have a certain sense of memory – a lot of these things. [sono nate in Bully 2].

It therefore seems that despite Bully 2 was officially canceled many years ago, some of the mechanics are still present within Red Dead Redemption 2, which helped the stock sell so much. Fans can therefore be satisfied only with knowing this small peculiarity, which certainly is not like being able to play the long-awaited sequel that will never arrive.