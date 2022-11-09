Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann, Stephanie Munk, Fabian Müller

Russia’s Defense Minister Shoigu is probably on a visit to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kyiv is reporting heavy attacks and looting. The news ticker on war events.

Update from November 9, 3:40 p.m.: According to information from the Russian state news agencies mug and Ria Novosti Moscow-appointed Deputy Chief of Administration for the Kherson region, Kirill Stremoussov, died. Accordingly, the Ukrainian, who was considered one of the most vocal supporters of the Russian invasion, died in a traffic accident between Cherson and Armyansk in Crimea. Stremusov was instrumental in organizing and supporting the referendum for Russia’s annexation of the occupied territory.

Update from November 9, 3:13 p.m: The Russian navy in the Black Sea apparently has problems in military operations in Ukraine. 80 percent of their ships are probably ineffective: “I don’t mean that they have sunk, but they are currently simply unable to work,” said the Israeli historian Yigal Levin now to Radio NV, like the Kyiv Independent reported.

Update from November 9, 12:29 p.m: According to the US Pentagon, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has become a “massive strategic mistake” for Moscow. That said according to CNN now top official Colin Kahl. He estimates that Russia has already lost half of its “main” battle tanks and most of its precision weapons in the war.

“Putin has failed,” quoted the US broadcaster Kahl. “Russia will emerge from this war weakened.” Russia “sunk” 80 percent of its ground forces.

The Pentagon certifies that Vladimir Putin (archive photo) “sinked” his ground troops in the Ukraine war. © Maksim Blinov / AP / dpa

Update from November 9, 8:30 a.m: The Ukrainian general staff reports in the morning of successes in repelling Russian attacks. Attacks were repulsed in both Luhansk Oblast and many places in Donetsk Oblast, including near the long-contested town of Bakhmut, reports said Kyiv Independent citing the military leadership in Kyiv. At the same time, nine drones were shot down. At first there was no talk of offensive efforts. The information could not be independently verified.

Putin’s troops in “violent battles for position”? Kyiv also raises allegations against Belarus

Update from November 9, 7:20 a.m.: Despite intense fighting in Ukraine’s war zones, the situation remains static, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. There is currently less news from the combat zones, said Selenskyj in his daily video address on Tuesday evening. “But that doesn’t mean that the intensity of the fighting has decreased.” The situation is “continued to be difficult”. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy’s generals reported new rocket and air strikes by the Russian military and further looting.

“Fierce battles for positions are still going on in some areas,” said Zelenskyy. “And as before, it is particularly difficult in the Donetsk region.” The order to the Russian troops to advance to the borders of the administrative region still applies. But, according to Zelenskyj: “We are not giving up a single centimeter of our country there.”

The Ukrainian General Staff said both missiles and warplanes were used in Russian attacks in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions on Tuesday. “Critical infrastructure and homes continue to be attacked in violation of international humanitarian law and the rules of warfare,” the military wrote on Facebook. The General Staff accused Belarus of continuing to support Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian “infrastructure, territory and airspace” targets. “The danger remains that the enemy will launch airstrikes with combat drones from the territory and airspace of this country.”

Update from November 8, 7:05 p.m: According to Ukraine, Russia continues its rocket attacks and looting. The Russian military also attacked a number of targets in Ukraine on Tuesday. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, both rockets and warplanes were used in the attacks in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Cherson regions. “In violation of international humanitarian law,” the military wrote on Facebook.

In the region around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the General Staff in Kyiv registered continued organized looting by Russian soldiers. The day before, convoys with stolen household appliances and building materials had been observed, and at the same time the dismantling of mobile phone masts and systems continued.

Russia’s defense minister in Ukraine: Shoigu has the commander explain the situation to him

Update from November 8, 5:26 p.m.: According to information from Moscow, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited his own soldiers in Ukraine. His ministry released a video on Tuesday showing Shoigu having the military situation explained to him by the new commander of Russian troops in the neighboring country, Sergey Surovikin. The politician also decorated Russian soldiers with medals. Exactly where Shoigu is said to have been in Ukraine was not disclosed.

More than eight months after the start of the war of aggression, the Russian occupiers are under increasing pressure, particularly in the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson. Surovikin had already announced “difficult decisions” at the end of October, which observers interpreted at the time as an indication of a planned withdrawal. On Tuesday, too, both the Russian and the Ukrainian sides reported ongoing heavy fighting in Kherson.

Russian mechanics from the Southeast Military District units repair a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle in the field. © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Putin’s army in great concern? Secret service observes precautions against “front breakthroughs”

Update from November 8, 12:44 p.m.: In the Ukraine war, Russia is apparently preparing intensively for front-line breakthroughs by the Ukrainian army. Russian troops are currently in the process of building massive defenses behind the current front line, one said British Ministry of Defense report – including around the occupied port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine.

Two plants in Mariupol are currently producing pyramid-shaped concrete anti-tank structures for defense purposes, so-called dragon’s teeth. Russia has probably already set up such structures between Mariupol and the villages of Nikolske and Staryi Krym, they say. The Russian army also transported the anti-tank obstacles to occupied areas in Zaporizhia and Cherson. The locks force tanks to stop, or at least to slow down.

Update from November 8, 12:00 p.m.: In the meantime, Vladimir Putin seems to be seriously considering withdrawing from the Cherson region in the Ukraine war. According to a Russian exile medium, a plan is already in place to explain the disgrace to Russian citizens. You can read more about the Kremlin’s propaganda plan here.

Ukraine News: 300 soldiers sent to their deaths? Putin’s ministry responds with a rare explanation

Moscow – More than 300 dead, injured and missing Russian soldiers in just four days: This is the result of a senseless offensive in the Ukraine war, a Russian brigade denounces in a protest letter that military bloggers spread on Telegram. The elite unit bitterly criticizes Vladimir Putin’s military leadership: The 155th Marine Infantry Brigade of the Pacific Fleet was sent on an “inexplicable” attack near the village of Pavlivka in Donetsk, which led to disaster and brought down hundreds of soldiers.

Ukraine-News: Bitter accusations from own soldiers – Russian leadership reacts with rare explanation

The Russian Defense Ministry has now responded to the letter with a rare statement, according to the US Institute for the Study on War (ISW) writes in a recent analysis. In the statement, the ministry countered that, contrary to claims, only 1 percent of the brigade had been killed and less than 7 percent wounded in the past 10 days. Instead, the Ukrainian army lost many soldiers.

According to the report, Oleg Koshemyako, governor of the Primorsky Krai region and direct addressee of the protest letter, also took a position on the allegations. He also claims that the brigade’s casualties have been greatly exaggerated – even speculating that the letter was a product of Ukrainian intelligence, without providing any evidence.

A Russian soldier is training for action in the Ukraine war. © Lev Fedoseyev/TASS/Imago

Ukraine-News: According to the ISW, the statement by Putin’s ministry points to two phenomena

The ISW writes that the statement by the Russian Defense Ministry on the protest letter is so remarkable because the ministry has always reacted tight-lipped to criticism from Russian military bloggers.

On the one hand, the fact that things are different this time indicates that the situation in the affected area near Pavlivka is so bad that the Russian leadership feels compelled to react. On the other hand, some bloggers now seem to have enough power to shape the Defense Ministry’s communications policy.

In the Ukraine war, not only the armies of Russia and Ukraine are fighting, but also militias directly at the front. Among other things, the Georgian Legion, a troop of around 1000 Georgian soldiers, but also other foreigners. (smu)