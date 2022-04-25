Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Ukrainian forces said they destroyed dozens of invading Russian tanks over the weekend. The news ticker about the fighting in Donbass.

Ukraine conflict : Kyiv reported again allegedly high losses among the Russian troops .

: Kyiv reported again allegedly . According to the Ukrainian armed forces, they have a modern one Russian Su-34 fighter aircraft near Kharkiv shot down.

shot down. This News ticker about the military fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from April 25, 8:45 p.m: According to the US government, Ukraine can win the war against Russia with sufficient military support. “They can win if they have the right equipment and the right support,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Monday after a visit to Kyiv. Meanwhile, Moscow announced a ceasefire for the besieged Mariupol steelworks. According to Kiev, however, no agreement was reached on safe escape corridors from the facility.

Austin met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday evening with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. “The first step to winning is believing that you can win,” Austin said after the visit. Ukraine is convinced of that. Russia, on the other hand, must be further weakened: “We want Russia to be weakened to the point where it is no longer capable of something like invading Ukraine.”

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow is probably having junctions in the rail network bombed

Update from April 25, 8:15 p.m: In this second phase of the war, the Russian bombardments are concentrated on junctions of the Ukrainian rail network. This is what the Ukrainian military command writes on Facebook.

“They are trying to destroy the supply lines for military-technical support from partner countries,” says one post. Russia allegedly wants to interrupt the supply of weapons from abroad.

Update from April 25, 7:15 p.m: “The Russian armed forces are not making any headway in Kharkiv Oblast.” This was reported and claimed by the Ukrainian General Staff earlier this week.

The Russian troops “intensified their offensive in the Kharkiv region” and tried to “advance”. However, they suffered casualties and had to withdraw to occupied territory, quoted The Kyiv Independent the General Staff from Kyiv. The same media reported on Monday afternoon that Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber near the eastern Ukrainian city.

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow reportedly loses Sukhoi Su-34 near Kharkiv

First report from April 25th: Munich/Kyiv/Kharkiv – She is the pride of the Russian Air Force: the Sukhoi Su-34. The heavy fighter-bomber, which has been in production since 2006, has been in service with the invasion forces of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin since the Russian president invaded neighboring Ukraine. Sukhoi Su-34s are said to have bombed around 2,000 trapped Ukrainian infantry soldiers and reportedly 1,000 civilians in the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

The Ukrainian armed forces announced this Monday (April 25) that they shot down one of the Russian fighter-bombers near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the east of the country. The shooting down was not confirmed by Moscow. The information cannot be checked independently of one another.

Russia-Ukraine War: Alleged Russian Su-34 fighter plane shot down near Kharkiv

Combat aircraft in the Ukraine war: a Russian Sukhoi Su-34. © IMAGO / SNA

Since the outbreak of Russia, photos have repeatedly been shown on social media showing crashed and/or shot down Su-34s of the Russian Air Force. This is indicated, among other things, by the azure blue paintwork of the fighter planes and the red numbers on the sides. According to Ukrainian information, the Sukhoi Su-34 has long been part of the major losses in the Russian army in recent days.

This is indicated by information from Kyiv The Kyiv Independent shared on Twitter. The independent Russian media project updates the alleged Russian casualties on social media every day, using information from the Ukrainian armed forces as a source.

Accordingly, between Friday April 22 and Monday April 25, Russia allegedly lost 46 more tanks. At least 884 Russian tanks are said to have been destroyed or captured. In addition, five planes were shot down or destroyed and another helicopter that the Russian army lost.

Russia-Ukraine War: Alleged heavy casualties among invading Russian troops

Russia-Ukraine War: London assumes around 15,000 Russian soldiers were killed

In total, more than 21,900 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded. However, estimates from Great Britain differ from these figures. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced this Monday that his government assumes that around 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. According to information from London, 60 Russian helicopters and fighter jets were destroyed, as well as 2,000 armored vehicles, including 530 tanks.

