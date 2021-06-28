Luca recently arrived at Disney + to tell us a somewhat peculiar story that takes place somewhere in Italy.

This work, directed by Enrico Casarosa, tells the story of two friends who have a few adventures in the small town of Portorosso, although in reality they are not human, but sea monsters.

Staying true to its style, Pixar shows in Luca a plot of friendship and trust, although some moviegoers claim that it shares several similarities with Call Me By Your Name.

So as not to make you spoilers, we can tell you that the tape of Pixar introduces us to Luca and Alberto, two sea monsters posing as humans in a picturesque Italian village, where they make friends and live daily life.

Interestingly, some social media users compared it to Call Me By Your Name, a film directed by Luca guadagnino (what a coincidence), whose scenarios and coexistence seem similar.

Although both occur in Italy, there are abysmal differences that separate them, starting with the fact that in Luca there is no love relationship between the protagonists.

These views became so viral that they reached the ears of Enrico Casarosa, who in an interview with Entertainment Weekly denied that this was planned.

The director even assured that he never intended to imply that there would be a romance, since the idea was always to talk about a solid friendship.

Luca does not touch on the LGBTQ + issue, but he does touch on respect for others

Many may say that there is a kind of bromance‘between the protagonist and Alberto, although the only nod to a love interest comes with the appearance of Julia, who becomes friends with both.

Even with this, Luca it stays away from controversies, showing a simple story where camaraderie and acceptance by others, even of another species, make up the central axis.

