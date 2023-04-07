Saturday, April 8, 2023
Did Piqué dedicate his goals to Shakira and Clara Chía? Agüero’s viral theory

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2023
in Sports
Did Piqué dedicate his goals to Shakira and Clara Chía? Agüero’s viral theory


Pique and Shakira

Piqué and Shakira in the Barcelona memes.

Piqué and Shakira in the Barcelona memes.

It was the usual celebration of exBarcelona in his time as a footballer.

The separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué It never ceases to amaze and every time there are new details, versions and comments that fuel the world controversy about the past and present of the ex-partner.

Now what comes to light is the supposed reason why Piqué, in his time as a Barcelona footballer, celebrated his goals by showing four fingers, two from home.

Kun’s theory

Gerard Piqué, in his last game with Barcelona.

What did it mean? Well, Kun Agüero, his former partner and friend of his, was consulted about the subject in his live space with Ibai Llanos.

During a transmission they were watching a compilation of Piqué’s plays and they noticed the celebration in each goal.

“Why did he do that? February two, ”asked Llanos. El Kun speculated: “22 of what? Two out of twenty two. For Shakira, right? I don’t know what she was doing. How many kids does she have? Two. And maybe they met a two ”.

Photo:

Screenshot ‘CHANCE’ Europa Press, AFP

But then, he dropped the ‘bombshell’: “It can be two girls and two women”, joked Aguero. Ibai couldn’t contain his laughter. El Kun added: “Well, you never know. What do I know Maybe… four. Two plus two, four”.

The reference was interpreted as an allusion to Piqué’s separation from the Colombian artist and his infidelity with Chiara Chía Martí.

SPORTS

