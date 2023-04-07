Did Piqué dedicate his goals to Shakira and Clara Chía? Agüero’s viral theory

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
It was the usual celebration of exBarcelona in his time as a footballer.
The separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué It never ceases to amaze and every time there are new details, versions and comments that fuel the world controversy about the past and present of the ex-partner.
Now what comes to light is the supposed reason why Piqué, in his time as a Barcelona footballer, celebrated his goals by showing four fingers, two from home.
Kun’s theory
What did it mean? Well, Kun Agüero, his former partner and friend of his, was consulted about the subject in his live space with Ibai Llanos.
During a transmission they were watching a compilation of Piqué’s plays and they noticed the celebration in each goal.
“Why did he do that? February two, ”asked Llanos. El Kun speculated: “22 of what? Two out of twenty two. For Shakira, right? I don’t know what she was doing. How many kids does she have? Two. And maybe they met a two ”.
But then, he dropped the ‘bombshell’: “It can be two girls and two women”, joked Aguero. Ibai couldn’t contain his laughter. El Kun added: “Well, you never know. What do I know Maybe… four. Two plus two, four”.
The reference was interpreted as an allusion to Piqué’s separation from the Colombian artist and his infidelity with Chiara Chía Martí.
