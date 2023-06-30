In “Al fondo hay sitio”, Peter is convalescing after having been kidnapped for a long time by Claudia Llanos. This led to him losing his memory and being unable to fend for himself; For this reason, the Gonzales offered to take care of him and, in this way, try to help him remember his life. However, Joel will take his eyes off him for a moment and Peter will disappear.

To find out where the beloved butler is and what actions Francesca Maldini will take against the Gonzales, here we share all the information so you don’t miss chapter 252 of “At the bottom there is room”, season 10.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×252

When to SEE chapter 252 of “AFHS 10”?

“At the back there is room 10” The premiere of its chapter 252 is scheduled for this Thursday, June 29. According to the official trailer, the Gonzales will be in charge of Peter, but Joel will lose sight of him. On the other hand, Diego Montalbán will give Laia another chance.

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

The popular American TV series, “At the bottom there is room”, is broadcast from Monday to Friday in prime time at 8:40 pm, immediately after the reality show “This is war.” If you like WATCH THE SERIES LIVEyou just have to connect to the América Televisión signal.

What time do the “AFHS” episodes come out?

The broadcast of season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is at 8:40 p.m., Peruvian time. In case you see the series from another country, here we leave you the following schedules: