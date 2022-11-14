The champion may be known, but the tail end of the F1 season is still exciting enough. The Brazilian GP was a spectacle with crashes, a surprise winner and drama of teammates who do not award each other extra points. The latter gets a tail in the Red Bull camp.

Verstappen was allowed to try to overtake Alonso and Leclerc in the last four laps. The Dutchman came close to Alonso, but there was no overtaking. Verstappen decided, against team orders, not to go off the gas to give his teammate two extra points. After the race, Verstappen explains over the on-board radio that he has given his ‘reasons’ in advance as to why the team should not ask this of him.

Did Verstappen still have a bone to pick with Pérez?

Verstappen does not want to say what those reasons are. There is quite a bit of gossip about the internet. The story goes that Pérez deliberately put his Red Bull in the wall during qualifying in Monaco. As a result, Verstappen was unable to improve his time and Pérez started the race ahead of his teammate. You will have to judge for yourself how it works, but we can give you some facts as guidelines.

Perez crash in Monaco

First of all, the images of the crash itself. A number of things stand out here. It can be heard that Pérez accelerates just before he enters the bend in question. With the power of an F1 car it makes sense that going too aggressively on the throttle results in a spin. In addition, Pérez does not react with his hands. We often see drivers directly countersteering to catch the spin, but Pérez fails to do that here.

This could of course be a human error on the part of the Mexican, and it could also be our ears. But when we look at the telemetry, the data appears to support this conjecture. The second video below shows the results of Pérez’s gas and brake pedals. His fastest lap (left) is compared with the lap in which it went wrong (right).

The remarkable thing is that Pérez does indeed accelerate just before the spin. He doesn’t do that in the other round. If this was indeed the reason for Verstappen’s action in Brazil, we are curious if the Dutchman thinks he is now even with his teammate and wants to help him in Abu Dhabi.