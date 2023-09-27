Rodrigo González and Renzo Madrid became a trend after Karla Tarazona said on her program that the producer of Willax Television would have resigned from ‘Amor y Fuego’ after a strong fight with ‘stuffed animal‘. None of those involved had commented on the matter, until now.

In the latest edition of the Willax show of shows, González made a controversial comment, in the middle of the live program, that denoted his annoyance with Madrid. What did he say? Find out in this note.

What did Rodrigo González say about Renzo Madrid?

In today’s edition of ‘Amor y Fuego’, Renzo Madrid’s name no longer appears as general producer of the program, something that usually appeared at the beginning of the show.

However, things did not stop there, but Rodrigo González decided to make a controversial comment during an interview with journalist Jordi Martín. The Spaniard mentioned that Renzo was the boss of the show, which caused a strong reaction from the presenter.

“I’m getting a lot of information, but I’m going to call Renzo, our boss, our dear boss.”said the paparazzi. Faced with this, Rodrigo did not remain silent and quickly clarified things to the foreign collaborator: “It will be yours, my boss is not Renzo. Things don’t work like that here, but, well…”

Did Renzo Madrid resign from ‘Amor y Fuego’?

This morning Karla Tarazona and ‘Metiche’ dropped a bombshell in their show ‘Préndete’, where they said that producer Renzo Madrid had resigned from the Willax Televisión entertainment program: “Apparently, Renzo Madrid he would have been producer of ‘Amor y fuego’ only until Thursday afternoon (September 21). (…) As far as we know, Renzo Madrid is or was the general producer of the program hosted by Rodrigo and Gigi, therefore, his direct boss would be Renzo. I’m surprised because last week, Rodrigo González and the producer traveled to Buenos Aires and everything was fine,” said Kurt Villavicencio, to which the presenter briefly noted: “There were screams and things.”

Has Renzo Madrid’s departure from ‘Amor y Fuego’ been confirmed?

In the latest edition of ‘Love and fire’from September 26, 2023, the name of Renzo Madrid It did not appear on the program’s initial banner, something that is common in the Willax Television program. This would confirm the theory that she is no longer part of the production team.