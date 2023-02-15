Did Paulo Dybala get married in secret? His mother-in-law raises suspicions

the argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala monopolizes the comments of the international press for news in his private life.

The new version suggests that Dybala has already married his partner, the Argentine model and actress Oriana Sabatini.

The information arises from a slip of Oriana’s own mother, Catherine Fulop, the Venezuelan actress and model.

Paulo Dybala’s girlfriend is Oriana Sabatini. The Argentine singer and actress has been seen very happy with the Juventus player. See also Corini: “Palermo team that has to save itself, let's be realistic. Video about Kobe Bryant ... " Photo: Taken from instagram @orianasabatini

Did Dybala get married?

Dybala’s mother-in-law raised suspicions with a comment in an interview. In a note with the Venezuelan journalist Luis OlavarrietaHe commented on his son-in-law, that “Paulo, the husband… well, Oriana’s partner” invited her to Italy so that she could see her daughter more.

Dybala, 29, and Oriana have been a couple since 2018 and it is known that they have been living in Italy for four years, where the footballer plays, currently for Roma.

So far, neither Oriana nor Dybala have denied the rumor involving the model’s mother.

Paulo Dybala and Dibu Martinez Photo: Kirill Kudryiavtsev. AFP

Do you want baby?

Of course, Fulop already expressed her desire to be a grandmother on social networks in mid-January. For her part, Oriana revealed in 2021 that the marriage was among her plans and even that Paulo wants to be a father.

“I look at marriage proposals on the internet in my spare time. I don’t know where I got that fantasy from, I think Disney. I would love to get married, but from now on… I wait for him to ask me. He dreams of being a father and I with the marriage. My dream is that my children are Argentine, hopefully with Paulo, “said the model then.

SPORTS

Other sports news