Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Did Paulo Dybala get married in secret? His mother-in-law raises suspicions

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2023
in Sports
Did Paulo Dybala get married in secret? His mother-in-law raises suspicions


Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala

Photo:

Fabio Frustaci. efe

Paulo Dybala

The soccer player maintains a relationship with the model Oriana Sabatini.

the argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala monopolizes the comments of the international press for news in his private life.

The new version suggests that Dybala has already married his partner, the Argentine model and actress Oriana Sabatini.

The information arises from a slip of Oriana’s own mother, Catherine Fulop, the Venezuelan actress and model.

Did Dybala get married?

Dybala’s mother-in-law raised suspicions with a comment in an interview. In a note with the Venezuelan journalist Luis OlavarrietaHe commented on his son-in-law, that “Paulo, the husband… well, Oriana’s partner” invited her to Italy so that she could see her daughter more.

Dybala, 29, and Oriana have been a couple since 2018 and it is known that they have been living in Italy for four years, where the footballer plays, currently for Roma.

So far, neither Oriana nor Dybala have denied the rumor involving the model’s mother.

Paulo Dybala and Dibu Martinez

Photo:

Kirill Kudryiavtsev. AFP

Do you want baby?

Of course, Fulop already expressed her desire to be a grandmother on social networks in mid-January. For her part, Oriana revealed in 2021 that the marriage was among her plans and even that Paulo wants to be a father.

“I look at marriage proposals on the internet in my spare time. I don’t know where I got that fantasy from, I think Disney. I would love to get married, but from now on… I wait for him to ask me. He dreams of being a father and I with the marriage. My dream is that my children are Argentine, hopefully with Paulo, “said the model then.

See also  Rome, derby, Naples: Giroud, the man of heavy goals. "I hope to win something"

SPORTS

Other sports news

